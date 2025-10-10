Six SEC quarterbacks to watch in Week 7
SEC Week 7 should be an outstandingly competitive experience. With the exception of an expected non-conference thrashing by Ole Miss, the rest of Week 7 action features relatively evenly-matched teams. Here are six QBs to watch to see which squads are left standing.
Beau Pribula, Missouri
Alabama won last week in large part by forcing a pair of red-zone turnovers from Diego Pavia. Pribula is their next battle. He's not as hyped as Pavia, but has quietly had an exceptional season for the unbeaten Tigers, throwing for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns. If Pribula can be efficient and lean on top running back Ahmad Hardy, the Tigers could pull a significant Week 7 upset.
Ty Simpson, Alabama
Simpson was efficient against Vanderbilt, passing for 340 yards and a pair of scores. Missouri's defense-- admitted against less than epic competition-- has held foes to 14.6 points per game and 21.7% third-down conversions. Simpson is one of the front-runners for the Heisman Trophy and he can build another level to that case with a Week 7 win.
John Mateer, Oklahoma
When Mateer's injury and subsequent surgery were made public, it seemed like a gut punch to the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes. But after missing a single easy non-conference game, Mateer will apparently be back for the Red River Shootout. His health is the biggest single focus of Week 7. If he's right, OU is dangerous. If he's not, SEC defenses will show it in a hurry.
Arch Manning, Texas
He's been probably the most disappointing player in college football so far this season. But his unranked 3-2 team is still a slight home favorite over the nation's No. 6 team. If Arch has a good game in the thank, this would be an excellent time to see it. Oklahoma holds opponents to 7.2 points per game and 17.4% on third-down conversion attempts.
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
Reed's job in Week 7 is basically to avoid what Arch Manning did in Week 6-- getting upset by a hungry and dangerous Florida team. The good news for Reed is that he's had a better season to date than Manning. Reed has thrown for 1,256 yards and 11 scores. His weakest effort on the season was 7.8 yards per pass attempt against Mississippi State. If he can remain solid, A&M should be safe.
Jackson Arnold, Auburn
After a disappointing tenure at Oklahoma, time may be running out on Arnold at Auburn. He has managed just 6.3 yards per pass attempt on the year to date. In his last action against Texas A&M, he had just 3.8 yards per throw while leaving the Tigers on the short end of a 16-10 loss. Upsetting Georgia would restore Auburn's mojo in a hurry, but it's a big ask.