Six Week 10 games that could impact the College Football Playoff
College football's Week 10 looked like it was potentially the most important week of the season heading into the year. While some of those games, like Penn State/Ohio State or Georgia/Florida haven't quite lived up the preseason expectations, there's still some significant action ahead. Here's a rundown of six games that could directly impact the College Football Playoff race.
No. 9 Vanderbilt vs. No. 20 Texas
The possibility that this game could pit a team in the thick of the CFP hunt against a team on the periphery of it might have been plausible. But that Vandy's the one in good shape and Texas is the one in need of a minor miracle was unexpected. A third loss would be devestating for Texas's hopes, while Vandy has the legitimate Playoff shot that the analytics suggest (44.5% chance per ESPN's FPI numbers).
No. 18 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Tennessee
On the other hand, both of these teams are hanging in the CFP hunt by their relative fingernails. There's no definitive guarantee that a third regular-season loss is fatal, but it certainly doesn't seem like a good idea and with both teams at 6-2, this is a big matchup. Oklahoma has a much tougher schedule moving ahead, but Tennessee still has to play Vanderbilt to close its regular season.
No. 23 USC vs. Nebraska
The Huskers are probably already out of the CFP, but USC and Michigan are hanging to a sliver of a shot at the Playoff. The Trojans can't afford another loss if they want to remain in the hunt. Nebraska could use a program-elevating victory, but the Trojans (still ranked 9th in FPI) have more on the line.
No. 17 Cincinnati vs. No. 24 Utah
Cincinnati is 5-0 in the Big 12, but is a massive underdog against the Utes, who have two league losses. Both teams find themselves behind BYU and Texas Tech in the Big 12 likely CFP pecking order, but the bid will come down to winning the league crown. It's far from over on that front.
No. 10 Miami at SMU
The Hurricanes had their regular-season stumble but can still reach the ACC title game. But SMU, at 5-3, is a legitimately dangerous opponent, particularly on the road. The Mustangs snuck their way into the CFP a year ago, and while they probably won't do it again, this is an opportunity to make Miami's life very difficult.
No. 15 Virginia at California
Virginia and Georgia Tech are the last unbeaten ACC squads, and UVA doesn't have the 8-0 mark to otherwise bolster its CFP hopes. The Cavaliers' hope centers on not losing and a very decent 5-3 Cal team after a cross-country road trip could be trouble.