Six Week 6 games that could impact the CFP race
Week 6 includes plenty of significant college football games in the College Football Playoff big picture. As league races heat up, the path to the Playoff is still opening. In considering the most CFP-relevant games of Week 6, we avoided one-sided matchups like Ohio State-Minnesota, which will likely not have nay real shift in the CFP situation. Here are six games that could genuinely shift the CFP field in Week 6.
No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati
Iowa State is one of four remaining unbeaten teams in the Big 12. As the current situation suggests that it'll likely be a single Big 12 team in the CFP, remaining at the top of the league is key. But Iowa State gets little enough respect that they're actually a slight underdog at 3-1 Cincinnati. The Cyclones need to keep winning to stay in the Big 12 race.
No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State
Obviously, the week's big game impacts the ACC race. The league could conceivably get a second team into the CFP field, but Florida State didn't help its situation any by losing to Virginia. An FSU win throws the ACC race into chaos, but a Miami win probably gives Virginia or Georgia Tech a better shot at a CFP berth.
No. 24 Virginia at Louisville
Speaking of the Cavaliers, despite an upset of Florida State and a top 25 ranking, they're nearly a touchdown underdog at 4-0 Louisville this weekend. Louisville itself is at the outside edge of a group of four teams looking for the potential second ACC title game spot. This isn't a game on the national radar but it has major ACC race implications.
No. 9 Texas at Florida
Despite their high poll ranking, Texas finds itself just a slight road favorite at Florida. The Gators are out of the CFP picture, but could certainly play spoiler for a Texas team that still has around a coin flip of a CFP chance (50.7%).
No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama
Alabama looks like a legitimate CFP candidate, but a second loss on the season would not help. Meanwhile, Vandy enters the game with a 42.5% chance at the Playoff per FPI's estimates. The Commodores seem likely to fade, but with each successive win, the CFP balloon inflates more and more for the 'Dores. Can they pull a second straight win over Alabama?
Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M
A week ago, Mississippi State went to overtime with Tennessee, but came up just short of the upset. They get another upset shot at Texas A&M. The Aggies are sitting at a 56.2% shot at the Playoff. With five undefeated teams left in the SEC, A&M is hanging around with Ole Miss as the most likely suspects to remain atop the league race.