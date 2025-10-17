Six Week 8 college football games that could impact the College Football Playoff
While every game matters in college football, some games matter a little bit more. The natural selection process of the season has started narrowing the postseason picture already. At the midpoint of the season, here are six Week 8 games that could be pivotal to the CFP.
No. 10 LSU vs. No. 17 Vanderbilt
It's not exactly a CFP elimination game for LSU and Vandy, but it's close. Both 5-1 teams have some heavy lifting ahead. The Tigers get slightly a slightly better CFP shot per ESPN's FPI projections, at 32.3% over Vandy's 26.5% chance. The winner is up for the fourth SEC slot with the loser of Ole Miss and Georgia, and the loser probably slides below several other SEC hopefuls.
No. 12 Georgia Tech vs. Duke
This is a sneaky significant game. Miami is the massive ACC favorite, but 6-0 Tech is the second most likely ACC squad to make a CFP run. But Duke, even at 4-2, is fourth on that list and could definitely plan spoiler here. The path for a second ACC team ultimately may well involve winning the ACC title game. But somebody has to get there first, and the winner of Tech and Duke has the inside path.
Washington vs. Michigan
There's two paths for a Big Ten surprise. Either Oregon stumbles again and/or a team sneaks up to earn a fourth B1G slot. USC is the current leader, but both Washington (17.9% CFP chance according to FPI) and Michigan (11.2%) have a shot. The loser of this game is probably out, but the winner gets to keep hanging around and hoping for Oregon struggles.
No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Georgia
The issue for Ole Miss and Georgia is this. If the SEC is indeed a four-bid league (and it probably is), Ole Miss and Georgia are currently sitting in the third and fourth slots. The loser of this game runs the risk of sliding back into the pack of six SEC teams with between a 20% and 34% CFP shot according to ESPN's FPI metrics. The winner can all but starting writing its CFP ticket.
No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Alabama
The skinny on the Third Saturday is October battle is this. Alabama is basically playing with house money. At an 83.7% CFP shot, the Tide could take a league loss and not really be significantly impacted. Tennessee isn't. The Vols have a 28.3% CFP shot and to make their case over Texas, LSU, Vandy, Oklahoma, and Mizzou, a win over Alabama would be massive. It's not as if a 10-2 UT team doesn't have a path, but it's a much wider path with a win here.
No. 20 USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame
This is something near an elimination game for two quality teams that could each really use the benefit of another quality win. USC's 30.7% shot at the CFP from FPI ranks them a solid fourth in the Big Ten conversation. But with Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon likely going in, the Trojans really don't have room to stumble. Already having two losses leaves Notre Dame on the outside at a 24.2% CFP shot. But a third loss would basically eliminate the Irish.