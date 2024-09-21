Sonny Dykes ejected from TCU vs. SMU game after penalty
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes was tossed from the SMU game after back-to-back penalties.
Emotions were running extremely high for TCU head coach Sonny Dykes during Saturday's game against SMU, so high that he was thrown out of the game by the officials after being penalized.
Officials ejected Dykes from the sideline after receiving back-to-back unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the game.
Dykes was unrepentant as he walked off the field, raising his fists towards the home crowd at SMU, the school where he formerly coached before taking over the Horned Frogs program.
SMU led the Horned Frogs, 41-21, at the time of Dykes being ejected, and held a dominant 56-28 advantage over TCU midway through the third quarter.
