Sonny Styles 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Sonny Styles is a freakishly athletic linebacker that has anchored the middle of Ohio State Buckeyes defense for the past two seasons. Styles has recently transitioned to playing linebacker, early in his career he was a defensive back, mostly playing safety but had starts as a slot corner back as recently as week 7 of the 2023 season.

Styles comes from an NFL bloodline, his father Lorenzo Styles Sr. played six seasons in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons and St. Louis Rams and was on the 1999 Super Bowl winning Rams team. Sonny's younger brother Lorenzo Jr., is also on Ohio State's football team as a cornerback.

Sonny Styles is an aggressive, downhill linebacker and is a phenomenal tackler. He was not credited with a single missed tackle until the college football playoffs where he missed one against Miami in the Cotton bowl.

Styles possesses sideline to sideline speed. He also displays very good coverage skills rooted in his experience as a defensive back and has no trouble keeping up with running backs and tight ends.

Where Styles truly shines is his instincts and his trigger. He has grown in this area dramatically, even from the start of the 2025 seasons against Texas through his last game. He started out a bit uncomfortable against Texas, he seemed a bit slow to react as if he wasn't confident in what he was seeing in front of him. This lead him to taking on offensive lineman head on and being forced to fight through them.

The last half of the season, Styles showed a completely different trigger and exploded downhill. He was able to beat lineman to their target points and fly through rush lanes leading to 47 credited stops on the season.

Measurables

Name: Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles Height/weight/class: 6'4 243lbs, linebacker, Senior

6'4 243lbs, linebacker, Senior Awards: 2025 first team All-Big Ten

What Sonny Styles does well

Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Excellent tackler who takes perfect angles and makes contact at full speed minimizing yards gained by ball carriers

When utilized as a Will linebacker he is able to fly from the backside of run plays eliminating cutback lanes and often making tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage as running backs

As a former defensive back, he can cover running backs and tight ends with ease and has a good feel for routes developing behind him to get proper depth

Where Sonny Styles can improve

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Block deconstruction is something Styles will need to work on in the NFL as he relies on ripping past lineman, if they are able to get hands on him, it is a much tougher fight for him

Styles can at times trigger downhill so fast that he beats the running back to the hole but can leave a rush lane open for a cutback

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: A

Position rank: #1 linebacker

Expected draft round: First round

Summary

Sonny Styles has the speed and athleticism to be an immediate impact defender. He is a sure tackler and if deployed in a scheme that fits his skillset, he can quickly be a top tackler in the NFL.

Linebackers typically have a steep learning curve when entering the professional ranks. If Styles is paired with an experienced Mike linebacker, it should minimize his growing pains and maximize his skillset early in his career.