Stanford hires Frank Reich as interim football coach in 2025: report
Stanford has found a replacement for Troy Taylor, at least for one year.
Cardinal general manager Andrew Luck has hired former NFL head coach Frank Reich to lead the Stanford football program for the 2025 season, according to ESPN.
The agreement is for Reich to lead the Cardinal for one year only on an interim basis while Luck conducts a thorough search for a permanent head football coach.
Reich replaces Taylor, who was relieved of duties by Luck last week after it emerged he was the subject of two internal investigations into his workplace behavior.
Luck and Reich have a prior working relationship, as the latter was the former’s head coach when both were with the Indianapolis Colts.
Reich led the Colts organization from 2018 to 2022, making the NFL Playoffs twice and going 1-1 in his first year with the team, which was Luck’s last before his surprising retirement from football.
Reich was 40-33-1 with the Colts before being fired midway through the 2022 season, and went 1-10 as head coach of the Carolina Panthers before being fired before the end of the 2023 season.
Taylor was forced out of the Stanford program amid allegations that he bullied and belittled female football staffers.
“It has been clear that certain aspects of the program need change,” Luck said.
“Additionally, in recent days, there has been significant attention to Stanford investigations in previous years related to Coach Taylor. After continued consideration it is evident to me that our program needs a reset.
“In consultation with university leadership, I no longer believe that Coach Taylor is the right coach to lead our football program.”
