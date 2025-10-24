Stephen A. Smith doesn’t hold back when naming best rivalry in college football
Inside a packed Legion Field in Birmingham for this year's Magic City Classic, ESPN’s First Take brought together a star-studded panel for a fiery debate about college football’s greatest rivalry. Host Amina Smith set the tone, joined by Ryan Clark, Cam Newton, and Stephen A. Smith. When the question of which college football rivalry reigns supreme came up, Newton didn’t hesitate to defend the Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama. But Ryan Clark and Stephen A. Smith had a very different take.
Newton leaned into his Auburn pride, calling the Iron Bowl the most passionate and defining rivalry in the sport. He reminded the audience how deeply rooted the game is in Alabama’s culture, noting that football there is more than entertainment.
“It’s the biggest,” Newton said. “In the state of Alabama, there’s not a professional team. Football is a religion, football is a way of life.” He went on to describe how the game consumes the state every Thanksgiving, a contest that divides families and defines legacies.
As Newton passionately made his case, Ryan Clark interrupted, siding with the Big Ten’s most historic matchup. “It’s Ohio State and Michigan, Cam,” Clark said. That’s when Stephen A. Smith jumped in and didn’t hold back.
Stephen A. Smith Backs Ohio State–Michigan as College Football’s Greatest Rivalry
Smith agreed with Clark immediately and explained why he believes the Iron Bowl has lost its claim to the throne. “I am with RC on this,” Smith said. “Ryan Clark is correct. Cam Newton is wrong. Cam is my boy, I love him, I’m proud of him, but this is the biggest reason why the greatest rivalry [isn't the Iron Bowl], it ain’t really been a damn rivalry.”
Smith argued that since Newton’s departure from Auburn, the Tigers have struggled to remain nationally relevant against Alabama’s dominance. “Since Cam departed, we haven’t really paid much attention to Auburn and what’s going on at Auburn compared to Alabama,” he said. “The reality is that Nick Saban [and Alabama], in terms of SEC football, has dominated the landscape for the better part of two decades.”
Newton fired back with humor and conviction. “Oh, the slander,” he said. “I don’t want to be blasphemous, but forgive them, God, because they do not know what they’re doing.” He insisted that Alabama’s lack of professional teams and unmatched passion keep the Iron Bowl unique. “You can lose your teeth, play together, eat dinner, and come back and get round to it,” Newton added. “It’s that type of rivalry on Thanksgiving.”
The Iron Bowl and The Game will each have their moments soon enough. Auburn will host Alabama on Nov. 29, while Michigan will host Ohio State on the same date.