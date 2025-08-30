Steve Sarkisian reveals his three-word message to Arch Manning before Ohio State game
After an offseason filled with anticipation, defending national champion Ohio State will host Texas and star quarterback Arch Manning on Saturday to open the 2025 college football season.
The notable hype around this top-three matchup centers around Manning, who has already been included in conversations for the Heisman Trophy and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick despite just two starts to his name over his first two seasons.
The 6-foot-4, 219-pound passer and former five-star recruit has flashed in 12 total appearances, but his Manning's trip to Columbus to take on an uber-talented defense might be his toughest test yet in his young career.
The Buckeyes finished first in the nation in scoring and total defense during their national championship run last season. Coordinator Jim Knowles won't be on the sidelines after moving to Penn State, but head coach Ryan Day will have a three-time Super Bowl winner to lead the group in Matt Patricia.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian knows a thing or two about developing quarterbacks, having coached multiple Heisman Trophy winners over his lengthy college coaching career.
How is he approaching this challenge with Manning?
Sarkisian said on ESPN "College GameDay" that he gave his new quarterback three words ahead of the top matchup of Week 1.
"Let it rip," Sarkisian said.
There is no shortage of pressure on Manning's shoulders for his first appearance as the full-time starter after backing up Quinn Ewers during back-to-back College Football Playoff runs. A clam demeanor and straightforward approach would likely benefit Manning in The Shoe.
"That he's being Arch," Sarkisian said of Manning's demeanor on Saturday morning. "I think that's the beauty of it. I think that's what today is going to require from him – that he's himself, that he doesn't try to be anything that he's not, because who he is is good enough."
On the other side, Ohio State has a similar situation with first-year starter Julian Sayin set to take the helm of the offense under new coordinator Brian Hartline. That's another key storyline in what is setting up to be a heavyweight fight.
No. 1 Texas versus No. 3 Ohio State is slated for noon ET (Fox). The Buckeyes are listed as narrow 1.5-point favorites, per ESPN BET.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.