Nation’s No. 1 RB reveals six programs that could flip him from Penn State
Elite class of 2027 recruit Kemon Spell is currently committed to Penn State with a long ways to go before he signs to play college football.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back plays for McKeesport (Pennsylvania) High School, where Spell ranks as the No. 1 player at the position, the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 8 overall recruit in the 2027 cycle (Rivals).
Spell, a five-star, is rated as the nation's top running back by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.
As a sophomore, he rushed 157 times for 1,681 yards (10.7 yards per carry) with 24 touchdowns. Spell logged two games of 200-plus rushing yards in the playoffs while taking McKeesport to the WPIAL Class 4A championship in 2024.
Head coach James Franklin's Nittany Lions have a history of signing top talent at running back, and a home-state star like Spell is obviously a priority. Penn State unofficially hosted the highly-coveted recruit twice last year before his commitment on Aug. 2.
The challenge, now, for Franklin and Co. is keeping Spell in the fold, as his recruitment will only heat up over his junior and senior seasons. He has already got off to a blazing start in 2025, rushing for 293 yards on 13 carries with four rushing touchdowns and a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown in the season opener.
Other major college football programs are in the hunt to flip Spell, who revealed which teams have a shot to acomplish that feat while speaking with Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.
"Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, USC, Notre Dame, and I’m interested in Alabama," Spell said.
The defending national champion Buckeyes will host Spell on Saturday for a top-three matchup against No. 1 Texas, according to the report. Additionally, Penn State (Sept. 27), Florida State (Oct. 4), Notre Dame (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 1) will host Spell, who is also planning tips to Michigan, USC and Alabama.