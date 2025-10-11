Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian had a big week ahead of Texas-Oklahoma
It turns out that the week of the Red River Shootout is a big one for both spouses in the Sarkisian family. Steve Sarkisian is trying to get 3-2 Texas back on track against No. 6 Oklahoma, but meanwhile Loreal Sarkisian had a big week at Paris Fashion Week. Loreal, who was once an athlete herself, pursues a lucrative career as a personal stylist. She also took a turn at modeling in Paris Fashion Week, bringing together her passion and career.
As part of Paris Fashion Week, Sarkisian was chosen to wear pieces from designer Balmain to help celebrate the designer's 80 years of existence. "This house has mastered the art of evolution while never losing its identity," said Sarkisian in an Instragram post. "Honored to pay homeage to a brand that continues to inspire how I see beauty, strength, and craftsmanship in fashion."
Loreal Sarkisian's career
Loreal Sarkisian (previously Smith) ran track in college and then helped out in coaching. When she left coaching, searching for something else to do, her lifelong love of fashion and her tendency to create deep and personal friendships led her to work as a personal stylist.
Sarkisian balks at using the word client to describe her style-minded employers, stating in a recent interview, "I hate to say clients. You'll see me say friends or something other than the word 'client' because there's a relationship that's built over time." In working with everyone from celebrities to CEOs, Sarkisian uses those relationships and her extensive knowledge of fashion to work out a very personal form of assistance.
"When you leave out of the house, I want you to feel amazing," Sarkisian said. "Whether you're going to a school play, to a football game, or to do an interview all means the same to me that you're extremely happy and confident in that space."
Loreal married Steve Sarkisian in 2020, a year before he took the Texas head coaching job. Sometimes dubbed the First Lady of Texas Football, Loreal Sarkisian has been busy with her career and family life. She and Steve at one point filed for divorce in 2024, but have reconciled their marriage and now are busy both working to climb to the top in their respective endeavors.