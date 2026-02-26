Surprising Player Left Off College Football’s Best QB Rankings

CBS Sports college football analyst Danny Kanell recently released his list of the top 10 returning starters at the quarterback position. The rankings feature names like Arch Manning and Julian Sayin at the top of the board. One glaring omission has caused a stir among Georgia Bulldogs fans.

Gunner Stockton led Georgia to a consecutive SEC championship last season but did not make Kanell's cut. The redshirt senior finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting while guiding his team to a 12-2 record.

Despite his statistical production and championship pedigree, he remains on the outside looking in for this specific countdown.

The ranking places Trinidad Chambliss and Sam Leavitt in the bottom half of the top 10. Stockton outplayed several of the listed athletes during the 2025 campaign, especially during a dominant performance in the SEC Championship Game.

His absence raises questions about how returning production is valued heading into the new year.

Gunner Stockton remains overlooked despite championship production at Georgia

Stockton solidified his spot as a premier signal caller by completing nearly 70 percent of his passes last season. He threw for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns while throwing only five interceptions.

Beyond his arm talent, Stockton proved to be a significant threat on the ground. He accounted for 10 rushing touchdowns and nearly 500 yards as a runner. These contributions were vital in high pressure moments, including a comeback win against Tennessee and a revenge victory over Alabama.

Receivers Zachariah Branch and Colbie Young both declared for the NFL draft after combining for over 1,100 yards. Their departure leaves a massive void in the Bulldogs' passing game that Stockton must help fill with new targets.

The Georgia coaching staff has expressed confidence that Stockton has not yet reached his full potential. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo noted that the quarterback should continue to improve as he enters his second full season as a starter.

On @Cover3Podcast we each ranked our Top 10 returning QB’s. Here’s my list! pic.twitter.com/mFyO8BLBT8 — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) February 25, 2026

Georgia bolstered the roster by adding Isaiah Canion from Georgia Tech to help the receiving corps. The Bulldogs also return a talented backfield featuring Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens to take pressure off the passing game. Stockton will need to develop chemistry with these players during spring practice.

Head coach Kirby Smart and his squad enter the 2026 season with the goal of winning a third straight conference title. While some national analysts like Kanell might overlook his contributions, Stockton remains the engine of the Georgia offense. For what it's worth, he got a shoutout from President Trump during his interview with Josh Pate.

The Bulldogs will host their annual G-Day spring game on Saturday, April 18.