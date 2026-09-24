Tennessee Police Department Shares Major Update Following Donald Trump Announcement

The University of Tennessee Police Department told college football fans to expect long lines and tight security at Neyland Stadium on Saturday after the White House confirmed President Donald Trump will attend No. 1 Texas at Tennessee.

All gates will open at 9 a.m. ET, three hours before the noon ET kickoff on ABC. Secret Service Police will screen fans at all stadium gates, and the department warned that fans "should expect increased wait times as kickoff approaches."

Neyland Stadium gates open early Saturday

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The 9 a.m. start is a half hour earlier than usual for a noon kickoff in Knoxville. Tennessee asked ticket holders to arrive "significantly earlier than they would for a typical game."

Fans can't leave and come back in once their ticket is scanned. They should have mobile tickets pulled up before they reach the gates. Fans should also "anticipate additional security checkpoints and verification procedures in areas surrounding Neyland Stadium."

What should fans leave at home?

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Tennessee's clear bag policy is still in place, and the Secret Service has its own list of banned items. The stadium has no storage for items that don't pass the check, so fans must leave them at home or lock them in their cars.

Heavy car and foot traffic is expected across parts of campus for hours before kickoff. Road closures and new walking routes may be used to move fans. The Knoxville Police Department is also helping with the visit.

"If you're attending the game, plan accordingly and allow extra travel time," the department said.

Texas makes first trip to Knoxville

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ESPN's College GameDay is also in Knoxville this week, and ESPN declined to say whether Trump will appear on the show. The sold-out game is Tennessee's SEC opener and its yearly Checker Neyland game.

It's the first regular-season game between the Longhorns and the Volunteers and the first time Texas has played at Neyland Stadium. The two schools met three times before, all in the Cotton Bowl, and Texas leads the series 2-1.

Both teams are 3-0. Texas quarterback Arch Manning led a 24-23 comeback win over Ohio State in Week 2. On Saturday, he'll face Tennessee, where his uncle Peyton Manning played quarterback.

This will be the ninth college football game Trump has attended in person across his two terms. It's also his first since Indiana beat Miami 27-21 in the national title game in January.

The visit comes as the Protect College Sports Act, a bill to regulate college sports, moves through Congress. The U.S. Senate voted 74-24 last week to end debate on the bill, and a final Senate vote is planned soon.