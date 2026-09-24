Will Donald Trump Attend the Texas-Tennessee College Football Week 4 Game?

After speculation emerged that he might be in attendance, it appears President Donald Trump will be present on Saturday when No. 1 Texas goes on the road against No. 14 Tennessee in college football’s game of the week.

Trump is expected to be in town as the Longhorns and Volunteers face off in the early game, according to Clay Travis.

Trump’s Appearance Comes at a Notable Moment

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The game in Knoxville kicks off with around six weeks before the Congressional midterm elections in November, and comes as the President is seeking support to pass the Protect College Sports Act as it moves through Congress.

Trump has endorsed the bill, which has bipartisan origination, and seeks to create a national framework in college football and other NCAA sports amid ongoing concerns over questions of compensation and eligibility around the transfer portal.

The bill, which also has support from Nick Saban, still faces significant challenges and critics, but was recently given a prominent, if controversial, audience when Sen. Ted Cruz, a Trump ally, pitched the idea to a national TV audience when appearing on College GameDay recently.

President Has Been a College Football Fixture

Saturday’s game would be far from the only college football event the President has attended in recent years, as most recently he was present for the national championship game between Indiana and Miami in January.

Trump was also in attendance for the 2018 national title game between Georgia and Alabama, the Crimson Tide’s loss to LSU in Tuscaloosa in 2019, the CFP title game that January between LSU and Clemson, the Georgia-Alabama rematch in 2024, and several Army-Navy games.

But the real drama will be on the field

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neyland Stadium played host to the legend of one Manning a generation ago, and now another Manning looks to use the stage to create his own legacy, as Arch returns to Peyton’s house, this time wearing another shade of orange.

Texas moved into the No. 1 position in the AP rankings two weeks ago after Manning and the Longhorns’ defense helped lead a spirited 20-point comeback to knock off then top-ranked Ohio State by one, last-minute point in Austin.

Now, they face a serious challenge in their SEC opener on the road against an undefeated Volunteers squad eager to make their own statement and throw another wrench into the polls while carving out a place for themselves in the conference pecking order.

(Travis)