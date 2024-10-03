Tennessee vs. Arkansas football injury report for Wednesday
Tennessee has listed four players as out and Arkansas another five as the Volunteers and Razorbacks unveil their initial injury report on Wednesday ahead of this week’s game.
Four members of the Volunteers’ top-ranked defense won’t be on the field against Arkansas this week, the team announced in the SEC football availability report on Wednesday.
That includes a trio of defensive backs, as Jourdan Thomas, John Slaughter, and Montrell Bandy were all designated as out by the team.
As was linebacker Edwin Spillman, who will not appear for Tennessee this week.
Arkansas listed a pair of defensive backs and three offensive players as out for the game.
Jaylon Braxton and Miguel Mitchell will not appear in the Razorbacks’ secondary against the Vols.
Wide receiver Khafre Brown, running back Rodney Hill, and offensive lineman Patrick Kutas were also designated as out by Arkansas in the initial report.
Tight end Andreas Paaske was the sole player listed as doubtful for the Hogs.
Tight ends Ty Washington and Luke Hasz are questionable for Arkansas, while defensive back Hudson Clark and Monte Harrison are named as probable to appear against Tennessee.
How does the SEC football availability report work?
The initial report is released on the Wednesday night prior to an SEC game with daily updates to follow, culminating in a final injury report 90 minutes prior to kickoff of a Saturday game.
Before gameday, players are designated by their school as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out for the game.
On gameday itself, players are designated as available, a game-time decision, or out.
- Out: Will not play, 0% chance
- Doubtful: Unlikely, 25% chance
- Questionable: Uncertain, 50% chance
- Probable: Likely to play, 75% chance
Failure to properly and accurately designate a player on the availability report will subject schools to potential penalties from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offense.
