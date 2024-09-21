Tennessee vs. Oklahoma football injury report for Saturday
A total of nine players have been declared out for the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma football game on Saturday night, including four Volunteers and five Sooners, the schools announced.
Tennessee left tackle Lance Heard was among those players who were declared out for the game, downgraded from questionable, and will miss a second straight game as a result.
No. 15 Oklahoma hosts No. 6 Tennessee in the SEC opener for both teams and the conference debut for the Sooners, who joined the league this season as part of the recent league realignment across the country.
One other offensive lineman, Shamurad Umarov, was also declared out for the Volunteers, as were defensive backs Jourdan Thomas and John Slaughter.
Defensive back William Wright and linebacker Ben Bolton were named as probable for the game by Tennessee, as was offensive lineman William Satterwhite.
Oklahoma will go without two wide receivers, as Jalil Farooq and Jayden Gibson were confirmed as out for the game by the school.
Defensive back Gentry Williams and offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett are also out for OU, which will also be without linebacker Dasan McCullough.
Two offensive linemen were listed as questionable: Branson Hickman and Jake Taylor.
Tight end Kade McIntyre and wide receivers Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony were listed as probable for the Sooners, a good sign for the offense.
Also probable for Oklahoma were defensive back Kendel Dolby and offensive lineman Troy Everett.
How does the SEC football availability report work?
The initial report is released on the Wednesday night prior to an SEC game with daily updates to follow, culminating in a final injury report 90 minutes prior to kickoff of a Saturday game.
Before gameday, players are designated by their school as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out for the game.
On gameday itself, players are designated as available, a game-time decision, or out.
- Out: Will not play, 0% chance
- Doubtful: Unlikely to play, 25% chance
- Questionable: Uncertain to play, 50% chance
- Probable: Likely to play, 75% chance
Failure to properly and accurately designate a player on the availability report will subject schools to potential penalties from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offense.
