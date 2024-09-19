Tennessee vs. Oklahoma football injury report for Wednesday
Tennessee will be without three players and Oklahoma won't have four others when the Volunteers and Sooners meet in Saturday's SEC football opener, according to the game's injury report.
One notable mention on the injury report was Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson, who could make his season debut on Saturday after catching 10 touchdowns last season.
Two of the Vols' missing players are in the secondary, as defensive backs Jourdan Thomas and John Slaughter have been declared out by Tennessee in the official report.
Offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov is also out for the matchup, the team announced.
Another offensive lineman, Lance Heard, was designated as questionable by Tennessee for the game.
The Vols announced that three other players are probable for the matchup: defensive back William Wright, linebacker Ben Bolton, and offensive lineman William Satterwhite.
Oklahoma listed two wide receivers, Jalil Farooq and Jayden Gibson, as out for the game, again depriving the offense of two of Jackson Arnold's targets.
Defensive back Gentry Williams and offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett are also out for the game, the Sooners announced.
OU linebacker Dasan McCullough was the team's sole player designated as doubtful for Saturday.
Listed as questionable for the Sooners were tight end Kade McIntyre and offensive linemen Branson Hickman and Jake Taylor.
Four Oklahoma players were designed as probable for Saturday's game: wide receivers Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony, defensive back Kendel Dolby, and offensive lineman Troy Everett.
