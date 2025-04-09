Texas A&M coach blasts Aggies' offensive team motto
Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko said he would handle what he deemed an offensive team motto that came out of the Aggies’ defensive line group this week.
It all started when defensive lineman DJ Hicks revealed that the slogan for the position group was “C.B.O,” and when asked what it means said, “Choke...”
He then paused and then added: “...Women Out. Let’s just say it like that.”
Hicks was apparently trying to self-censor the expletive that “B” is meant to represent, and in so doing inadvertently seemed to promote violence towards women.
“It’s conveying something that shouldn’t be conveyed,” Elko said.
“We’ll get that handled and addressed. That’s absolutely ridiculous that that was stated.”
Teams often create mottos or slogans that they repeat to establish a vision for themselves and inspire each other throughout the football season.
Last season, Ohio State used “Leave No Doubt” as its motto on its eventual national championship run, the same words used by USC during its title season in 2004.
Some of those mantras do contain expletives, but one that even indirectly or unintentionally promotes violence against women is bound to attract some negative attention.
“I think we still are trying to go through that motto, still trying to stay our motto with CBO,” Hicks said.
“That’s what we stand for. Just trying to follow Coach Spence’s coaching and Coach Tony’s coaching, and I think we’re going to make a big step this year.”
Texas A&M went 8-5 last season in Mike Elko’s first year as head coach.
