Texas A&M football star Le'Veon Moss arrested overnight: report
Texas A&M football star Le'Veon Moss was arrested by College Station (Tex.) police around 1 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, according to KBTX reporter Rusty Surrette.
Moss was charged with disorderly conduct following his arrest.
The police arrest report obtained by KBTX reveals that officers found Moss threatening a bystander and when they approached, officers aided Moss' friends to stop Moss from threatening the other person and de-escalate the situation.
Moss continued, however, and was eventually arrested, according to the report.
The police report did not reveal what may have provoked Moss in the situation, but noted that the Aggies running back was "speaking aggressively" with other people in the area who were speaking to a female companion of Moss.
Officers also arrested someone with Moss for interference with public duties as they were attempting to take Moss into their custody, per the report.
Moss is expected to play an important role in the Texas A&M offense coming into the 2025 season.
He was the Aggies' leading rusher after amassing 765 rushing yards and scoring 10 touchdowns a year ago, despite playing in only nine games before sustaining a knee injury.
