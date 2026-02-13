SEC Program Leads All Schools With Program-Record 13 Players Invited to NFL Combine

A total of 319 players received invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine later this month in Indianapolis, with that list of draft hopefuls finalized this week.

One SEC school stood above all other college football programs with the most players invited to work out for NFL scouts, coaches and general managers in the most important of all pre-draft showcases.

It's no surprise that Texas A&M had a breakout season in 2025, going 11-2 and reaching the College Football Playoff, considering it has 13 players considered strong enough NFL draft prospects to warrant the invite to Indy.

That's the most NFL Scouting Combine participants in program history for the Aggies and leads all college football programs this year, followed by Alabama (12) and Ohio State and LSU (11 each). Georgia, Miami and Oklahoma had 10 invitees each.

Here are the 13 Aggies heading to the combine:

Wide receiver KC Concepcion embraces Texas A&M coach Mike Elko. Concepcion is one of 13 Texas A&M Aggies heading to the NFL Scouting Combine. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

WR KC Concepcion: The star wideout had 61 receptions for 919 yards and 9 touchdowns, averaging a career-best 15.1 yards per catch, along with 75 yards and 1 TD rushing and 2 punt return TDs in his lone season at Texas A&M after transferring in from NC State. Concepcion totaled 185 catches for 2,218 yards and 25 TDs, plus 431 rushing yards and 3 TDs in three college seasons. He was named first-team All-SEC at wide receiver, "all-purpose" and return specialist. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Concepcion as the eighth-best WR in the draft.

RB Le'Veon Moss: Limited to seven games by an ankle injury, Moss finished his final college season with 404 rushing yards and 6 TDs while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He previously sustained a torn ACL and MCL in his knee during the 2024 season. Undercut by the injuries, Moss was nonetheless productive throughout his college career, finishing with 1,767 rushing yards and 22 TDs on 5.5 YPC.

OL Trey Zuhn III: The 6-foot-6, 319-pound left tackle was a first-team All-SEC selection and was a four-year starter for the Aggies. He earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best offensive lineman in the SEC and finished the season with the highest PFF pass-blocking grade of any lineman at 96.9 while giving up just one sack. Kiper projects Zuhn playing center in the NFL, though, ranking him the No. 7 prospect at that spot.

OL Chase Bisontis: A third-team All-SEC selection, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Bisontis was a three-year starter for the Aggies. He manned right tackle as a freshman and left guard the last two seasons.

OL Dametrious Crownover: The 6-foot-7, 336-pound right tackle was a two-year starter for the Aggies. Kiper ranks Crownover as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the draft.

OL Ar'maj Reed-Adams: The 6-foot-5, 325-pound right guard spent four seasons at Kansas and then the last two at Texas A&M as a two-year starter for the Aggies. Kiper ranks Reed-Adams as the No. 9 offensive guard prospect in the draft.

TE Nate Boerkircher: After four seasons at Nebraska, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end finished with the Aggies, posting a career-best 19 catches for 198 yards and 3 TDs plus a rushing TD.

DE Cashius Howell: A first-team AP All-America and first-team All-SEC selection, the 6-foot-2, 248-pound Howell led Texas A&M with 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss and had 31 total tackles, 5 QB hurries, a forced fumble and 6 pass deflections. Kiper ranks Howell second among outside linebackers in the draft.

DT Albert Regis: The 6-foot-1, 317-pound defensive tackle had 49 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, a forced fumble, 2 QB hurries and 3 pass deflections.

DT Tyler Onyedim: The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle transferred in last year from Iowa State and had 49 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries and a forced fumble.

LB Taurean York: A third-team All-SEC pick, York led the Aggies with 72 tackles, along with 7 tackles for loss and a sack. Kiper ranks him No. 9 among "off-ball linebackers" in the draft pool.

LB Scooby Williams: Williams was limited to seven games due to injury and finished with 19 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble. In three seasons at Florida and two at Texas A&M, he totaled 131 tackles.

CB Will Lee: Lee led Texas A&M with 8 pass breakups and also had 50 tackles. After one season in junior college, Lee played one season at Kansas State and two for the Aggies, totaling 134 tackles, 4 INTs, 24 PBUs, 2 FF and a defensive touchdown. He was second-team All-SEC in 2024.