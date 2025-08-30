Texas, Arch Manning make unwanted history with first-half struggles at Ohio State
No. 3 Ohio State held No. 1 Texas scoreless in the first half of the anticipated season opener, marking a historically bad output by star quarterback Arch Manning and the Longhorns.
The hype around Manning grew to substantial heights entering his first appearance as a full-time starter. The former five-star flashed at times over 12 total appearances (2 starts) in his first two seasons, but performing with the full weight of the offense on his shoulders was a new challenge.
Texas found some success in the opening drive against the defending national champion Buckeyes, totaling nine plays and 33 yards before a 4th-and-short attempt failed. Manning and Co. weren't able to find as much room after, though, and punted each of the Longhorns' next four drives in the first half.
The Buckeyes took a 7-0 lead into the locker room, holding Manning to 5-of-10 passing for 26 yards with 13 rushing yards.
According to On3's Brett McMurphy, it's the first time that a preseason No. 1 team has been held scoreless in the first half of a season opener since Florida State fell to rival Miami 31-0 in 1988.
On the other side, Ohio State's Julian Sayin looked serviceable in his first half as a starter, but a stingy Texas defense still held the former five-star to 5-of-11 passing for 53 yards.
The Buckeyes took advantage of a Texas penalty and scored the game's first points to begin the second quarter on a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 3-yard rush by West Virginia transfer tailback CJ Donaldson.
It's not surprising to see a defensive battle between Texas and Ohio State, especially with it being the season opener. The Buckeyes did a commendable job in keeping Manning uncomfortable, though, and it seems that the Texas offense certainly has some work to do moving forward.