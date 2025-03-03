Texas eyes ex-West Virginia coach Neal Brown for football staff role: report
A former head coach could be in line to take a role on Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas for the 2025 football season, a new report has found.
Neal Brown is currently being targeted by Texas for an assistant role with the Longhorns, according to a report by CBS Sports.
It is unclear what exact role Brown would serve with the Texas program, but the coaching veteran has experience working on the offensive side of the football.
He played at the wide receiver position in an Air Raid system at Kentucky and was offensive coordinator at Texas Tech and Kentucky before taking his first head coach role at Troy.
Brown was 35-16 at Troy and won 10 games in three straight seasons.
Brown was most recently head coach at West Virginia, where he compiled a 37-35 overall record over the last six seasons before the school made a change at the position.
He won at least six games in just one of his seasons with the Mountaineers, in 2023, despite the program achieving that threshold in 16 of 17 seasons under three other coaches.
Brown went 1-1 against Sarkisian head-to-head, defeating the Longhorns by a 31-23 count in 2021.
West Virginia is due to pay Brown around 75 percent of the remaining $9 million salary according to the terms of their agreement.
But that number will come down based on what Brown makes with the Longhorns should he be offered the position and take it.
