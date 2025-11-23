Arch Manning Shared an Awesome Moment With Texas Legend Vince Young After TD
Arch Manning had the best performance of his college career on Saturday against Arkansas, accounting for six total touchdowns for the Longhorns in a 52–37 victory.
Manning threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for another, and even added a receiving touchdown on the day after a trick play caught the Razorbacks by surprise.
There’s plenty of history within the Texas football program, and some of the greatest Longhorns of the modern era were on hand on Saturday to take in the win, including national championship winning quarterback Vince Young.
After one Manning touchdown, Young celebrated the young QB on the sidelines, appearing to bow down in praise of Manning’s performance. Manning seemed to embrace the comical bit.
At 8–3 on the year, a lot still needs to happen for the Longhorns to find a way into the College Football Playoff, but a win over No. 3 Texas A&M next weekend would certainly catch the eye of the selection committee.
