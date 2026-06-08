Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby's NCAA Battle Takes Major Turn Following Court Decision

A dramatic twist has occurred in college football's hottest 2026 offseason controversy.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was granted a preliminary injunction by the Lubbock County district court on Monday, meaning he will be eligible for the 2026 season. Despite the favorable ruling, Sorsby will still be suspended for two games and go through the treatment program.

The meat of the NCAA's investigation concerns numerous small bets Sorsby placed four years ago while at Indiana, many of which were on the Hoosiers. However, Sorsby only appeared in one game his freshman season at Indiana, a 45-14 blowout loss to Penn State.

In 2023, Sorsby threw for 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for 286 yards and four touchdowns with the Hoosiers. Indiana parted ways with head coach Tom Allen that offseason, so Sorsby transferred to Cincinnati.

In two seasons as the Bearcats' starting quarterback, Sorsby passed for 5,613 yards, 45 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and ran for 1,027 yards and 18 more touchdowns while guiding Cincinnati to a 12-12 overall record. He was named to the 2025 All-Big 12 Second Team offense for his performance last season.

Impact on Texas Tech and the Big 12

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire walks the field prior to the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Granting Sorsby eligibility raises a strong Texas Tech roster from a potential College Football Playoff participant to a national championship caliber team in 2026. The Red Raiders were fantastic in Big 12 play in 2025, but they ultimately crumbled in the College Football Playoff due to underwhelming quarterback play.

The two-game suspension for Sorsby is not at all punishing when looking at Texas Tech's opponents in the first two weeks. The Red Raiders open the season with FCS Abilene Christian and travel to Oregon State in the second week, which finished 2025 at 2-10 overall.

With the two-game suspension coming in the first two weeks of the season, Sorsby is eligible for the entirety of Big 12 play. Sorsby's first game back is a Friday night clash with Houston, which brings back an experienced starting quarterback after a 10-win 2025 season. The Cougars figure to be a tricky opponent to knock the rust off against, but the Red Raiders will face them at home.

Impact on future gambling cases

Gambling on one's own team has long been a cardinal sin in sports. Athletes across all different sports have received lifetime bans from their sport because they gambled on their own teams while actively participating in games.

There is a degree of nuance in Sorsby's case, as he was gambling on his team without any meaningful participation at Indiana. However, granting Sorsby eligibility could unintentionally pave the way for athletes to gamble on their own teams without meaningful participation in the future.

Additionally, the mainstream nature of sports gambling in modern society likely means Sorsby's case will be far from the last.

No matter what network sports fans watch their teams on, chances are they are being exposed to at least one advertisement for a sportsbook, something that was not commonplace a decade ago.