5 Power Four College Football Programs With the Easiest Schedules in 2026

Scheduling plays a major factor in the accomplishments of college football programs each season.

Not all schedules are created equal. The scheduling of Power Four competition out of conference is not universal; many programs in the Big 12 and Big Ten avoid tough non-conference opponents altogether as a strategy to better their chances at a College Football Playoff appearance.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports released a list of the 10 easiest schedules across the Power Four conferences in 2026. Of Crawford's top five, three are ACC members while the other two reside in the Big 12.

5. Miami

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami head coach Mario Cristobal speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes are half of a pair of College Football Playoff hopefuls ranked in the top five of Crawford's easiest schedules. The trip to Notre Dame on Nov. 7 should have serious implications on College Football Playoff seeding, but it is unlikely to impact Miami's chances at a return trip to the event.

Only four of Miami's nine ACC opponents finished 2025 with winning records, although it has dropped games in unexpected places each of the last two seasons. Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Louisville and SMU have all scored victories over the Hurricanes in that time frame, none of which finished either season with a better record than the Hurricanes.

4. Virginia

Like Miami, much of Virginia's ACC schedule is comprised of teams that failed to finish 2025 with a winning record. North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Florida State all appear on the Cavaliers' conference schedule.

The non-conference headliner against West Virginia is what makes the Cavaliers' 2026 schedule appear easier than the Hurricanes'. The Mountaineers' roster is littered with transfers across all positions, creating a unique challenge for Rich Rodriguez in his second season back in Morgantown.

3. Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) hikes the ball during the first quarter of the game against Arizona at Bill Snyder Family Stadium Friday, September 13, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats' non-conference schedule would be considered one of the toughest in the country four years ago. Tulane is far less intimidating without Willie Fritz or Jon Sumrall on the sideline, and Washington State's relegation to the Group of Six has weakened its reputation considerably.

Houston is the only team from the Big 12 that won 10 or more games in 2025 to appear on Kansas State's schedule. The Wildcats miss Texas Tech, BYU and Utah, something that should help keep them afloat in their transition from Chris Klieman to Collin Klein.

2. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders' easy 2026 schedule has been offseason fodder across college football media. Texas Tech does not play a Power Four non-conference game thanks to the Pac-12's demise as a power conference; Oregon State and Sam Houston, its two FBS foes, were a combined 4-20 in 2025.

Texas Tech draws Houston at home on Sept. 18, but it misses BYU and Utah. Four of the Red Raiders' nine Big 12 foes finished 2025 with losing records, although many expect Oklahoma State to surge following its acquisition of North Texas' high-octane offense from a season ago.

1. NC State

NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Wesley Grimes (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Memphis Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Crawford, the Wolfpack plays the easiest schedule of any Power Four program. Several ACC teams that missed bowls in 2025 appear on NC State's schedule, and there are teams like Duke, Wake Forest and Virginia that are coming off strong 2025 campaigns but possess several question marks in 2026.

A trip to Vanderbilt on Sept. 19 is NC State's non-conference headliner. The Commodores are a tougher test now than traditionally, but there are far more challenging teams to draw out of the SEC than Vanderbilt.