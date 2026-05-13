The 10 Winningest College Football Programs Of The BCS, CFP Era Without A National Championship

A new era of college football is upon us, thanks to the emergence of the transfer portal and NIL, and the sport has seen plenty of parity.

After the SEC dominated college football for the past two decades, the Big Ten has seemingly caught up and surpassed it as the premier conference. The last three national champions have all hailed from the Big Ten, and programs in both the ACC and Big 12 are also gearing up to make a push for the title as well.

While notable programs such as Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State have routinely been playing for and winning titles, there are a slew of programs that have also been extremely successful, but haven't reached the mountain top.

Let's take a look at the 10 winningest programs that haven't won a title, spanning both the BCS and College Football Playoff era, per The Next Round Live.

Group of Five power leads the way

Boise State Broncos quarterback Kellen Moore (left) and running back Doug Martin celebrate. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

You cannot tell the story of college football without mentioning the success that the Boise State Broncos had in the early 2000s and 2010s. Boise State is credited with 286 wins, according to The Next Round Live. The Broncos posted a 13-0 record in 2006 under Chris Petersen, and in total have 19 seasons of 10+ wins or more. '

They are best remembered for their "Statue of Liberty" and "Hook and Ladder" plays against Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, but have easily been one of the most consistent programs in college football.

Two Big Ten Programs right behind

The next two programs on the list are Oregon (267) and Wisconsin, respectively. The Ducks have not only sustained success throughout the years, but have surpassed the likes of Stanford and USC as the premier program on the West Coast. From 2008 until this past season, the Ducks have had just four seasons where they haven't posted at least 10 wins.

Their closest shot at a title came in 2010 when they lost to a Cam Newton-led Auburn squad, and in 2014 when they lost to Ohio State in the first College Football Playoff.

As for Wisconsin, they were a model of consistency during the BCS era, but have since become one of the more below-average teams in the country.

A program that has done it at the Power 4 and Group of Five level.

The TCU Horned Frogs have found success as a Group of Five and Power 4/5 program throughout the years, with Gary Patterson leading the team to 11 seasons of 10+ wins or more. They went from a CUSA program to a Mountain West team to making the jump in the Big 12, where they have been since. Their best season came in 2010 when they went 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl.

Sonny Dykes led them to a title game in 2022, but they suffered a dreadful 65-7 loss. Regardless, they have 244 wins, and have consistently fielded talented teams that overperform.

The most historic program on the list

Viewed as one of college football's blue-bloods and pillars of the sport, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is a program loaded with history, with 11 championships to their name. However, despite posting 240 wins in this span, the program's most recent title came in 1988. They have played for both a BCS and CFP title, but ended up losing both times.

With an elite young coach in Marcus Freeman, great resources and schedules that frequently work in their favor, it's hard to imagine they won't win a title in the near future. But, for now, they are the most notable team on the list.

Here is how the rest of the list looks:

These are the 10 winningest teams in the BCS/CFP era that haven't brought home a national championship pic.twitter.com/k9ZBbRLmS8 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) May 11, 2026