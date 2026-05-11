The Arizona State Sun Devils are closing in on what could become one of the most important recruiting wins of the Kenny Dillingham era.

Four-star offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand, the nation’s No. 8 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, is nearing his commitment decision. The Arizona native has drawn national attention with offers from programs such as the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oklahoma Sooners.

Yet despite those blue-blood offers, Arizona State has positioned itself as the favorite heading into his May 19 commitment date. That says a lot about where the Sun Devils are as a program right now.

Basha tackles Dajohn Yarborough (75) and Jake Hildebrand (74) sit on the bench. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On3’s Brandon Huffman placed a prediction Sunday for Arizona State to land Hildebrand, signaling growing confidence around the program. Hildebrand previously explained why the Sun Devils stand out in his recruitment.

“Arizona State is in it because of the opportunity to play in the Big 12," Hildebrand previously told On3. "Their coaching staff with coach (Kenny) Dillingham and coach Saga (Tuitele), I believe that they can get me into the NFL. They just had a tackle that only played football for three years come play for them, and now he’s looked at being a first-round draft pick. The thing with Arizona State is that they will have more players going into the NFL this year. And the chance to represent my home state.”

That quote matters because it highlights the biggest shift happening at Arizona State. This is no longer a program simply trying to become respectable. It is starting to recruit like a legitimate contender.

The Sun Devils are selling development, NFL potential and immediate opportunity. Recruits are buying into it.

Hildebrand has the physical profile programs covet at offensive tackle. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds with the frame to easily add more weight at the college level. Players with that kind of size and athletic upside do not stay under the radar long, which is why so many playoff-caliber programs pushed hard for him.

Oregon remains a serious threat because of its national brand and recent playoff success. Texas A&M can offer SEC exposure and one of the nation’s most aggressive recruiting operations. Utah also brings a strong history of offensive line development, even amid coaching changes following Kyle Whittingham’s departure.

Still, Arizona State appears to hold the momentum because the fit makes sense on multiple levels.

Dillingham has quickly transformed the perception of the program nationally. After years of inconsistency, Arizona State suddenly looks organized, aggressive and forward-thinking in recruiting. Winning a battle like this against programs such as Oregon and Texas A&M would further validate that transformation.

More importantly, keeping elite in-state talent home is how programs make the jump from good stories to consistent contenders. Right now, Arizona State looks close to doing exactly that.