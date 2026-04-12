Question marks surround college football programs across the country as the 2026 season approaches.

One team that has significant uncertainty entering the year is the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are coming off an 11-4 season in which they made the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. However, the team is replacing several key pieces this offseason, most notably quarterback Ty Simpson.

Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, while completing 64.5% of his passes. His decision to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft leaves Alabama searching for its third starting quarterback in as many seasons under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell hands off to running back Daniel Hill. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CBS Sports' John Talty appeared on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” where he said conversations with fans reveal growing uncertainty about the roster heading into 2026.

"I think, you know, the thing that I hear from fans... I think this time of year is leading to maybe more indifference or more questions around, like what does this team even have?"

That uncertainty is rooted in both personnel turnover and shifting expectations within the program. Alabama is operating in a different era, yet much of the fan base is still measuring success against the standard set by Nick Saban.

During Saban’s tenure, Alabama won six national championships and became a fixture in the College Football Playoff. That sustained dominance reshaped expectations to the point where anything short of a title run is viewed as falling short.

While DeBoer has done a solid job stabilizing the program post-Saban, including a playoff appearance, the expectations in Tuscaloosa remain unchanged. Fans are not simply looking for competitiveness. They are expecting championships.

The quarterback position will ultimately determine whether Alabama can meet those expectations. Replacing a productive passer like Simpson is not just about finding talent, but also about identifying a player who can operate efficiently within DeBoer’s system and handle the pressure that comes with the role.

Former five-star Keelon Russell and redshirt junior Austin Mack, who followed DeBoer to Alabama from Washington, are the favorites for the job. Russell has thrown just 15 passes in his career, and Mack has thrown only 35.

For DeBoer, this challenge was always part of the job. Following a coach like Saban means navigating both roster turnover and the weight of unprecedented success. Through two seasons, he has kept Alabama in contention, but the next step is clear.

In a program defined by championships, “good” is never the goal. Until Alabama wins at the highest level again, questions and skepticism will continue to surround the program.