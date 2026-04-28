Paul Finebaum Names Major SEC Program That Could Have a Rough Start to the Season

LSU is not approaching a transition. It is accelerating through one.

With Lane Kiffin taking over, the Tigers are entering a new era that comes with immediate expectations and very little patience. This is not a long-term rebuild or a gradual reset. It is a program expecting results right away, despite the uncertainty that comes with change.

That is what makes LSU one of the most difficult teams to evaluate heading into the season.

Kiffin arrives from the Ole Miss Rebels after building one of the most consistent and explosive programs in the SEC. Over six seasons, he won 55 games, produced multiple double-digit win seasons and elevated Ole Miss into legitimate playoff contention.

That rise culminated in a historic 2025 season, when the Rebels reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Even the way that season ended added to Kiffin’s profile. He accepted the LSU job before the postseason, yet the roster he built still pushed to the semifinals, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs along the way before falling to the Miami Hurricanes. It reinforced the idea that his system works and that his teams can compete at the highest level.

Now the question is whether that success translates immediately to Baton Rouge. The expectation suggests it should.

LSU is not lacking talent, resources or support. It is one of the premier jobs in college football, and it has a recent history of championships that keeps the standard high. That is why the margin for error is so small. Kiffin is not being asked to build LSU into a contender. He is being asked to prove it already is one. That is where the uncertainty begins.

LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin greet each other. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” the SEC Network analyst pointed to LSU’s schedule as a reason to be cautious, noting that the Tigers could enter a key late-season matchup against Texas with multiple losses. That possibility highlights the reality of LSU’s position. The schedule does not allow for a slow start or an adjustment period.

"I'm not going to tell you that automatically a primetime game," Finebaum said. "The reason for that is LSU could have had a couple of losses. If they fall apart, that game will be diminished."

Games against teams like the Clemson Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies will quickly reveal whether LSU is ready to meet expectations or is still finding its footing. That is why LSU may be the ultimate wild card.

If Kiffin’s system clicks early and the roster responds, LSU has the ceiling of a playoff team. The talent is there, the coach has proven he can win, and the path, while difficult, is not impossible.

If the transition takes time, the season could look very different.

A couple of early losses in the SEC can shift the narrative quickly, turning a team with championship expectations into one fighting to stay relevant. That is the risk LSU is taking by expecting immediate results in a new era.

But that is also the reality of modern college football. Programs like LSU are no longer built to wait. They are built to win now.

Kiffin understands that better than most. The question is whether LSU will look like a contender right away or a program still adjusting to change.

The answer will come quickly, and it will define everything that follows.