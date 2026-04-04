‘They’ve Gotten Soft’: Analyst Sounds Alarm Over College Football Giant’s Identity

College football has experienced increased parity in recent years. Since 2020, five different programs have combined to win six national championships, with the Georgia Bulldogs standing as the only repeat champion in 2021 and 2022. That level of balance marks a significant shift in the sport’s competitive landscape.

That trend contrasts sharply with the 2010s, when the Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the sport. Alabama won four national championships during that decade, while the Clemson Tigers added two of their own. For much of that era, Alabama set the standard for physical, consistent dominance.

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However, Alabama has not won a national championship since the 2020 season, and the program has undergone significant changes. Following the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban after the 2023 season, Alabama hired Kalen DeBoer, who had just led the Washington Huskies to a national championship appearance.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer gestures during a first-round College Football Playoff game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DeBoer’s tenure has produced mixed results so far. Alabama went 9-4 in its first season and missed the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-4 the following year, returning to the playoff and defeating the Oklahoma Sooners before falling to the eventual champion Indiana Hoosiers.

While the record shows progress, a deeper concern has emerged: identity. Brad Crawford of 247Sports voiced that concern on "The Paul Finebaum Show."

"Bama has gotten soft under Kalen DeBoer," Crawford said. "No matter what he says in press conferences, they do not have that hos back there that we're used to seeing... Crimson Tide have to get better from a physicality standpoint this season."

That criticism reflects what has been visible on the field. Alabama opened the 2025 season with a 31-17 loss to the Florida State Seminoles, surrendering 230 rushing yards.

Under Saban, Alabama’s identity was built on physical dominance, particularly in the run game. That identity appears to be fading. The Crimson Tide ranked No. 47 nationally in rushing yards per game in 2024 and fell to No. 125 in 2025, a dramatic decline for a program once known for controlling games on the ground.

This is where the concern becomes more than just statistics; it becomes cultural. Alabama’s dominance was never just about talent; it was about imposing its will on opponents. That edge separated the program from the rest of the sport.

If that edge is gone, Alabama risks becoming just another contender instead of the standard. And in a sport that now features increased parity, losing that identity can be the difference between competing for championships and simply competing.

DeBoer has shown he can win games, but the next step is restoring what made Alabama elite. If the Crimson Tide cannot rediscover its physical identity, the program may continue to drift further from the dominance that defined the Saban era.