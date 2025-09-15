Three more AP voters called out for Week 4 Top 25 poll
Two more AP Top 25 voters drew heat Sunday for Week 4 ballots that clashed with Saturday's results. KOIN-TV's Brenna Greene ranked South Carolina No. 10 and left Vanderbilt unranked one day after the Commodores beat the Gamecocks, 31-7, in Columbia. WLNS-TV's Ian Kress slotted Clemson at No. 25 and did not rank Georgia Tech, which beat the Tigers, 24-21, on a last-second 55-yard field goal. Kress also had South Carolina ranked and Georgia Tech unranked.
Kress' Week 4 ballot placed Clemson at No. 25 while leaving Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt off his top 25. His ballot also had South Carolina at No. 23 despite the loss. After criticism on X, Kress responded saying, "I screwed that up and I’ll own it. Didn’t have time in the morning to double check the ballot I put together Saturday night. Initially I didn’t drop South Carolina because of the Sellers injury. Lame excuse, but I thought I had GT ranked."
Greene's Week 4 ballot shows South Carolina at No. 10 and Vanderbilt unranked on her ballot. She received pushback on X from fans and media, including a post from Saturday Down South’s Connor O’Gara calling out the discrepancy.
Greene did explain what happend just as Kress did. She responded on X saying, "Unfortunately I was on four hours of sleep and had worked 25 of the last 32 hours so yes that is exactly what happened. Jealous of the AP voters on the east coast who can vote on Sunday morning, not the case over here. Polls due at 7 am my time. I literally realized I made the mistake 15 minutes after the poll came out and panicked. I own it and I screwed up." She gave the explanation and admitted to believing the Gamecocks had won. Mistakes happen and life moves on for both Kress and Greene.
Greene and Kress' ballots is just a part of the recent online crusade to check the AP voters and their ballots. Unfortunately, the AP is currently losing the battle to keep credibility as other voters aren't just making mistakes, but instead are ignoring data.
Koki Riley, who covers LSU football and baseball for The Advocate, also had some questionable decisions. Notre Dame, which lost to Texas A&M, is now the first 0-2 team since 1988 to be ranked. So, ranking the Irish isn't the problem, but Riley has them all the way up at No. 10 (the highest of anybody else). He then also has Alabama above FSU and Arizona State ranked while Mississippi State is left off the ballot. The head-to-head matches were ignored in both cases and left fans questioning the reasoning. With those decisions in mind, it makes the choice of ranking Notre Dame interesting.
The individual ballots didn't change too much as Vanderbilt entered the AP Top 25 at No. 20 and South Carolina fell out after the 31-7 loss. Clemson is also unranked and Georgia Tech comes in at No. 18. But, as the season continues, this will definitely be something fans look at each week.