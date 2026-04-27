Three Undervalued College Football Stars Taken During Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Day 3 of the 2026 NFL draft took place on Saturday, and while many are quick to write off players drafted in rounds four through seven, several players taken had the talent to be picked on the draft's first two days.

These three College Football stars taken in round four or later were clearly undervalued during the draft process.

Jermod McCoy (Las Vegas Raiders, CB)

Former Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy can directly blame a January 2025 ACL tear during practice for not being taken on the first two days of the draft. McCoy had first-round talent but missed the entire 2025 season. Obviously, teams were worried about taking a player who hasn't seen in-game action since 2024.

That's a shame. The Las Vegas Raiders got a stud prospect who could develop into a franchise corner in Sin City, but McCoy's first contract will be much less than he could've made had his value been properly assessed.

Having only given up one touchdown pass in 640 coverage snaps during the 2024 season on Rocky Top, McCoy proved he could handle an SEC slate.

With the size and strength of SEC receivers, that's a major feather in his cap and should directly translate to NFL competition. The Raiders got a really good one here.

Elijah Sarratt (Baltimore Ravens, WR)

Even though he had proven success with the Indiana Hoosiers during a championship season as their WR2 -- 15 touchdown receptions, with 76% of his catches in 2025 resulting in either a first down or a touchdown -- Elijah Sarratt slipped to the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 115 overall selection on Saturday.

Sarratt's physical profile has many doubters, with some seeing him as no more than a slot receiver in the NFL, incapable of replicating his success lining up out wide during his three years playing FBS football with the James Madison Dukes and Hoosiers. Some see Sarratt as a product of Curt Cignetti and Mike Shanahan's system at JMU and Indiana.

During his upcoming NFL career, Sarratt has a major chance to emphatically prove that wrong with Lamar Jackson, who just lost DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace, and tight end Isaiah Likely this offseason, and could develop chemistry with the rookie.

Keionte Scott (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CB)

Like Sarratt, many NFL draft scouts felt Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott didn't have the tools to be versatile in playing different positions to justify an early-round pick. This, despite Scott making several game-changing plays during the Canes' run to the CFP title game.

While Scott is at his best playing nickel as opposed to lining up out wide, he is a great on-ball defender who had 13 TFLs and five sacks this past fall in Miami Gardens. Teams didn't seem to value that, leading to Scott sliding to the No. 116 pick.

After earning a 90.5 overall PFF defensive grade, Scott is going to show scouts that they overlooked his impressive measurables (4.33-second 40-yard dash, 34-inch vertical jump, 10'3" broad jump) and his impressive college career with the Auburn Tigers and Hurricanes for reasons they'll never comprehend.