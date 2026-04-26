3 Former College Football Stars Who Will Become Household Names in the NFL Right Away

The 2026 NFL draft has come and gone, and, like many others before it, will provide several franchises with win-now players from Day 1. While the draft was heavy on edge rushers and offensive tackles, it's several skill-position players who are certain to become stars this fall.

These three former College Football stars have the chance to become household names in the NFL this coming season.

Jeremiyah Love (Cardinals, RB)

While many criticized the Arizona Cardinals' Jeremiyah Love selection with the No. 3 overall pick, which gave him a higher guaranteed starting salary than Saquon Barkley, the consensus top running back in the NFL, the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star has every chance to be one of the Cards' bright spots this coming season.

Becoming the first Fighting Irish player to ever win the Doak Walker Award in 2025, Love was a monster during his three years in South Bend. Love had 42 total touchdowns and over 2,800 rushing yards during his Notre Dame career.

While Arizona's offensive line play wasn't great in 2025 -- the Cards not only gave up 59 sacks, but dropped to 4.3 yards per carry in 2025 when removing QB scrambles -- they drafted Texas A&M Aggies guard Chase Bisontis to improve the latter.

Combined with emerging center Hjalte Froholdt, that should give Love the gaps to exploit opposing defenses with elite speed (4.36 40-yard dash) from the jump.

Caleb Downs (Cowboys, S)

Caleb Downs was a can't-miss prospect with Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide during his freshman year, but once the College Football coaching G.O.A.T. retired, he upgraded his situation by transferring to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

A national championship, two No. 1 defenses later, and a No. 11 overall draft selection to Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys later, and it's clear that the decision has paid off.

In new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme, Downs can be an effective nickel after serving as a "box safety" under Matt Patricia in 2025. Downs was not only proficient in coverage, but he also had five TFLs last year, effectively breaching opposing backfields.

Defense has been a thorn in Dallas' side, but they got a game-changer in the secondary who will make an impact immediately in Downs.

KC Concepcion (Browns, WR)

The Cleveland Browns badly needed a receiving threat for Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, or Dillon Gabriel during the 2026 season. 2025 saw Jerry Jeudy drop the ball, literally and figuratively. Jeudy had 10 drops and only hauled in 47.2% of his targets.

No other receiver had at least 340 yards, while tight end Harold Fannin Jr. bailed the passing game out with the most touchdowns (six) and receiving yards (731).

KC Concepcion was a smart play at No. 24, immediately giving the Browns someone they can trust with the ball. During his final season with the Texas A&M Aggies, Concepcion caught 10 of 15 contested balls. Concepcion has good hands, even if he's a bit undersized at five-foot-11.

If Cleveland is able to put a respectable QB on the field, assuming Sanders or Gabriel takes a leap this offseason and/or Watson returns to his pre-Achilles tear form, Concepcion has star written all over him.