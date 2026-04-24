Tim Tebow Family Loss Draws Response Across College Football

Former Florida and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow announced that his father, Bob Tebow, passed away on Thursday night following a decade-long bout with Parkinson's disease at the age of 78.

"Heaven ushered in a hero of the faith last night as my dad was welcomed home!" Tebow announced on social media. "Many will say sorry for your loss, but the truth is he's not lost, we know exactly where he is. He's home. Forever!"

Tim Tebow played for Urban Meyer at Florida from 2006 to 2009. While Meyer opted to start Chris Leak over Tebow in 2006, Tebow still played a critical role in the Gators' first BCS National Championship run under Meyer. He only threw for 358 yards, five touchdowns and an interception, but he rushed for 469 yards and eight touchdowns.

In his first season as the Gators' starting quarterback, Tebow threw for 3,286 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions and ran for 895 yards and 23 touchdowns. Florida finished 2007 with a 9-4 overall record, but Tebow earned consensus All-America recognition and beat out Arkansas running back Darren McFadden and Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan for the Heisman Trophy.

The Gators suffered a loss to Ole Miss at home early in the 2008 season, but they did not look back after Tebow's famous promise to the Florida fan base.

Florida won the BCS National Championship at the end of the year, and Tebow threw for 2,746 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions and ran for 673 yards and 12 more touchdowns. He once again received All-America distinction and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting behind Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford and Texas quarterback Colt McCoy.

Florida was an SEC championship loss to Alabama away from appearing in a third BCS National Championship game with Tebow as its quarterback. He threw for 2,895 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for 910 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season with the Gators.

Following his father's passing, many across the college football world came together to send Tebow their condolences on social media.

"Praying for you and the family Tim." -Robert Griffin III

Praying for you and the family Tim — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 24, 2026

"Amen Tim!" -Luke McCown

Amen Tim!

Praying for you and your family. — Luke McCown (@luke_mccown) April 24, 2026

"Holding you and your family close in my thoughts" -Brandon Spikes

I am so sorry for your loss. Holding you and your family close in my thoughts. 🙏🏿🕊️ — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) April 24, 2026

"Love to you and the whole family!" -Scott Hanson

"Praying for you all," -Laura Rutledge

"What a special man." -Kaylee Hartung

"Love and hope time brings you more comfort." -Carlos Dunlap

"Love this man and love you. Sending prayers your way." -David Nelson