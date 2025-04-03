Tulane coach reacts after TJ Finley arrested for stolen car possession
Tulane quarterback TJ Finley was arrested on charges in connection to the theft of a car and has been suspended from the Green Wave football program.
Head football coach Jon Sumrall addressed the situation by saying there isn’t much he can reveal at this point in time.
“Legally, I can’t. I’m not in a position to be able to dive into it,” Sumrall said, via Fox 8 in New Orleans.
“You know, when things happen off the field, it’s unfortunate. And I’ll let the statement say for what it is. When guys make mistakes, then we have to have accountability.”
Finley was booked into and then released from jail after authorities claimed he was in possession of an item which was stolen with a value of more than $25,000.
Finley told police that he had recently purchased the car in Atlanta, according to court documents.
“We are aware of the situation involving TJ Finley,” Tulane said in a statement.
“He has been suspended from the football program pending the outcome of the case. Due to federal laws governing student privacy, we will not disclose any additional information regarding the student, including information related to the disciplinary proceedings.”
Finley has played at the collegiate level for five years, throwing for 6,128 yards with 37 touchdowns and 20 interceptions at LSU, Auburn, Western Kentucky, and Texas State.
