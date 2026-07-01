Top 5 College Football QB Rooms Entering the 2026 Season

Every summer, roster hype outpaces roster reality. Every quarterback room looks deep on paper, and every backup looks ready until the lights come on.

Dante Moore turned down close to $50 million in guaranteed money to return to Oregon for one more season. Julian Sayin just posted the best single-season completion percentage in Big Ten history. Those two decisions alone reshape how the country should be ranking college football's best quarterback rooms entering 2026.

Taking recent inspiration from CBS Sports' top 10 QB room list by Blake Brockermeyer, my list starts with proven production and adds real insurance to back it up, not just star power. Here are the five quarterback rooms built to survive the season, not just open it.

5. LSU Tigers

Sam Leavitt (RS JR), Husan Longstreet (RS FR), Landen Clark (RS SO)

Sam Leavitt threw for 4,513 yards and 34 touchdowns over two seasons at Arizona State before a Lisfranc foot injury ended his 2025 year in October. Lane Kiffin still made him the No. 1 target in the transfer portal, and Leavitt is now fully cleared and up to 216 pounds heading into fall camp.

Kiffin called him an "NFL mindset quarterback from a preparation standpoint" during a summer appearance on Tyrann Mathieu's show.

Behind him sits Husan Longstreet, a former USC five-star who completed 13 of 15 passes for 103 yards and ran for two touchdowns on just 44 career snaps. That gives LSU a healthy, dual-threat starter and a proven-efficient developmental arm once he gets on the field.

4. Houston Cougars

Conner Weigman (RS SR), Keisean Henderson (FR), Luke Carney (RS FR)

Conner Weigman completed 204 of 319 passes for 2,475 yards and 21 touchdowns in his first full healthy season since leaving Texas A&M, then capped it by winning Texas Bowl MVP with 236 passing yards and a rushing score in a win over LSU.

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) warms up prior to the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He returns in 2026 as a proven veteran instead of chasing the NFL. Behind him sits Keisean Henderson, the top overall recruit in the 2026 class, who is expected to redshirt and learn rather than compete for snaps right away. Weigman has already taken Henderson under his wing off the field.

"He's a special player," Weigman said. "He can literally do whatever he wants on a football field." That patience gives Houston a proven starter now and a five-star answer already in-house for 2027.

3. Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning (RS JR), Karle "KJ" Lacey Jr. (RS FR), Dia Bell (FR), MJ Morris (RS SR)

Arch Manning finished 2025 with 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions and improved noticeably down the stretch, closing the year on a 114-of-176 stretch with nine total touchdowns and only two picks after a rocky start.

Behind him, KJ Lacey emerged from spring practice as the clear backup, not MJ Morris. Steve Sarkisian praised Lacey's progression heading into the offseason. "That's what you hope for in a developmental year from a quarterback perspective," Sarkisian said.

Morris, a transfer with stops at Coastal Carolina, Maryland and NC State, now sits third, with five-star freshman Dia Bell expected to redshirt behind him. That gives Texas a proven starter and a developing sophomore the staff already trusts in a pinch.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Julian Sayin (RS SO), Tavien St. Clair (RS FR), Justyn Martin (RS SR), Luke Fahey (FR)

Julian Sayin led the nation in completion percentage at 77% and was second in passer rating at 177.46 as a redshirt freshman in 2025, earning a Heisman Trophy finalist nod while guiding Ohio State to a 12-0 regular season. He threw for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns and set a Big Ten single-season record for accuracy.

Behind him, Tavien St. Clair turned the 2026 spring game into his own personal showcase, throwing for 166 yards and connecting with five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr. on a 40-yard touchdown.

Quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs the ball during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I had meetings with (quarterbacks coach Billy) Fessler and (head coach Ryan) Day prior to this spring," St. Clair said. "That was something they wanted to see from me and that was something I wanted for myself as well, just to be more confident."

The Buckeyes open 2026 at home against Ball State on Aug. 30 before hosting Texas in Week 2.

1. Oregon Ducks

Dante Moore (JR), Dylan Raiola (JR), Brock Thomas (RS JR), Akili Smith Jr. (RS FR)

Dante Moore passed on an estimated $50 million in guaranteed money by skipping the 2026 NFL Draft and returning to Eugene, where he threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns at a 71.8% clip last season. "I feel I can still learn so much more," Moore told ESPN when he announced his decision on SportsCenter.

Behind him sits Dylan Raiola, who started 22 games at Nebraska over two seasons and completed 72.4% of his passes in 2025 before a broken fibula ended his year.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during the annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Raiola is fully healthy and expected to redshirt in 2026 while learning behind Moore, mirroring the same path Moore took behind Dillon Gabriel in 2024. Dan Lanning called Raiola "a cerebral player that can make the throws" this spring.

No other program in the country can match a projected top-two NFL Draft pick at QB1 and a former five-star, 22-game starter waiting behind him. The Ducks open the 2026 season at home against Boise State on Sept. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.