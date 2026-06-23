College Football 27 Rankings: EA Sports Reveals Top Overall Teams

Another benchmark of the preseason is here as EA Sports has presented its official top 25 rankings for the top overall college football teams in anticipation of their forthcoming “College Football 27” video game set to hit shelves this summer.

Big Ten programs have won the last three national championships in college football, and they dominate the top five of the updated College Football 27 EA Sports team rankings, taking up three of the top five positions, with other SEC contenders also heavily represented.

What College Football Teams Dominate the EA Sports Rankings?

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Oregon tops the national team rankings according to the EA Sports order, sitting alone atop the country with a 91 overall score, as Dan Lanning has helped build one of the most dominant rosters in college football and coming off a playoff semifinal run.

Viewed as a national title favorite out of the Big Ten, the Ducks return quarterback Dante Moore and a stacked defensive front, earning a vote of confidence from EA Sports as the most complete roster in the nation.

Ohio State and Indiana are tied at No. 2 overall with a 90 score, with the Buckeyes getting quarterback Julian Sayin and wideout Jeremiah Smith back, while the reigning champion Hoosiers retool key positions like at quarterback with former TCU starter Josh Hoover coming over in 2026.

The favorite in the SEC, Texas comes in fourth armed with quarterback Arch Manning in a tie with College Football Playoff favorite Notre Dame with an 89 overall score.

EA Sports College Football 27 Team Rankings

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Oregon, 91 OVR

Ohio State, 90

Indiana, 90

Notre Dame, 89

Texas, 89

LSU, 88

Miami, 88

Ole Miss, 88

Georgia, 87

Oklahoma, 87

Texas Tech, 87

Alabama, 86

BYU, 86

Texas A&M, 86

USC, 86

Michigan, 85

Missouri, 85

Tennessee, 85

Florida, 84

Louisville, 84

Auburn, 83

Clemson, 83

Houston, 83

Nebraska, 83

Oklahoma State, 83

SMU, 83

Virginia, 83

Washington, 83

Arizona, 82

Florida State, 82

South Carolina, 82

UCLA, 82

Arizona State, 81

Cal, 81

Colorado, 81

Kansas State, 81

Kentucky, 81

Minnesota, 81

Mississippi State, 81

Pittsburgh, 81

UCF, 81

Utah, 81

Vanderbilt, 81

Virginia Tech, 81

Arkansas, 80

Boise State, 80

Iowa, 80

Maryland, 80

Michigan State, 80

TCU, 80

Baylor, 79

Cincinnati, 79

Duke, 79

Illinois, 79

NC State, 79

North Carolina, 79

Northwestern, 79

Wisconsin, 79

Georgia Tech, 78

Rutgers, 78

Syracuse, 78

UNLV, 78

Wake Forest, 78

You can see the full EA Sports College Football Team Rankings here .