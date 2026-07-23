Top 5 Must-Watch QB Battles at Major College Football Programs Before 2026 Season

The quarterback position is arguably the most important position in all of sports. If a team has strong quarterback play, it typically has an impressive season.

That's why all eyes are on some major quarterback battles that could define the season for a few teams. Bleacher Report made a list of the most important X-factors for the 2026 season. Unsettled quarterback battles made the list. Here are the five biggest quarterback battles this offseason.

Alabama's QB Battle Could Define Kalen DeBoer's Third Season

The one on most people's minds will take place in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Alabama Crimson Tide will have their third different starting quarterback in the Kalen DeBoer era. This battle is between Austin Mack, who followed DeBoer from Washington to Alabama, and former five-star Keelon Russell.

Neither has much experience. Mack has the most, but has only thrown 35 passes in his career for 228 yards and three scores. Russell appeared in just two games last year, throwing for 143 yards and two scores. Mack has been in the system longer, but Russell is arguably the more talented of the two.

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) throws with Christopher Vizzina (17), left, and Chris Denson (15). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can Clemson's QB Situation Save Dabo Swinney?

Another battle to keep an eye on his happening for the Clemson Tigers. Christopher Vizzina is the favorite to land the job. He's battling with Tait Reynolds. Vizzina has thrown 105 passes in his career for 596 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

This quarterback battle is one to keep an eye on due to the pressure head coach Dabo Swinney is under. Swinney had an incredible run in the mid- to late-2010s, but he's coming off his worst season since 2010 after going 7-6 in 2025, despite having College Football Playoff expectations. So, this decision could be what takes the pressure off Swinney or adds to it.

Can Iowa's New QB Change the Offense?

Another battle is taking place with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Their candidates are Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown. Hecklinski has thrown just two passes in his career for eight yards. Brown has more experience, throwing 73 passes in his career for 642 yards and seven scores.

The Hawkeyes have had one of the worst offenses in college football for about a decade. The team routinely finishes in the 100s in total offense nationally. Last season, Iowa finished No. 119 in total offense. A large part of this issue has been the quarterback play. That's what whoever wins this battle will hope to change.

Tennessee and Florida Enter 2026 with Uncertainty Under Center

Two other battles to keep an eye on are taking place in the SEC. The Tennessee Volunteers have George MacIntyre and five-star Faizon Brandon vying for the starting spot. MacIntyre appeared in just two games last season, completing 7-of-9 passes for 69 yards.

The other battle is taking place in Gainesville, Fla. The Florida Gators, led by new head coach Jon Sumrall, are having a quarterback competition between Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets transfer Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr.

Philo has thrown 102 passes in his career for 938 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He likely has the upper hand because of his experience with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who also came from Georgia Tech. Jones has thrown 35 passes for 191 yards and two scores.

QB Decisions Could Make or Break Contenders Across College Football

Quarterback play has always been one of the biggest determining factors in college football success, and the 2026 season will be no different.

Programs like Alabama, Tennessee and Florida are entering the year with major questions under center, while teams like Clemson and Iowa are searching for stability at the position. The right decision could elevate a team into contention, while the wrong one could derail a season before it truly begins.