Top Ten College Football Power to Slide in Polls After Shocking Upset

Oregon narrowly avoided being upset in Week 1 after sliding past Boise State, but the Ducks were not as fortunate in Week 2. Oregon already dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 in the AP poll following a 34-27 win over Boise State last week. But 0-1 Oklahoma State, fresh off a 24-10 loss to Tulsa, took down Oregon, delivering a shocking 39-31 upset that all but guarantees the Ducks to drop out of the top ten in both major polls.

Ducks on the Slide

Oregon's offense struggled to get untracked, with Preseason Heisman Trophy candidate Dante Moore going just 14 for 29 for 191 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns. The Ducks also averaged just 3.0 yards per carry on the ground as a transfer-heavy Oklahoma State roster help up well defensively for new head coach Eric Morris.

Oregon's Struggles with Oklahoma State

Drew Mestemaker and Oklahoma State outplayed Oregon in one of the biggest upsets of the young season. (William Purnell-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State outgained the Ducks 554-281 for the game and the Cowboys committed just two penalties, while Oregon drew seven flags. The Ducks did get a pick-six touchdown from Devon Jackson or the game might not have even been competitive late.

As it stood, Oregon led only twice, once at 7-3 and then again at 31-30 when Moore found Evan Stewart on a 38-yard touchdown nine seconds into the fourth quarter. But Oklahoma State answered, putting together a 13-play, 75-yard drive to retake the lead at 36-31 on a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Drew Mestemaker. Oklahoma State failed to convert a two-point conversion, but then added a field goal after a three-and-out from Oregon.

The Ducks had one final shot and had gained a first down at their own 45, but then lost a fumble allowing Oklahoma State to run out the clock.

Oregon's Nearly Three Year Top 10 Run Ends

Oregon has not been outside the top 10 since the first weeks of the 2023 season, when Oregon began that year ranked 15th before climbing into the top 10 in week 5. This is the first September loss for the Ducks since a 49-3 beatdown to Georgia to open the 2022 season.

Top Ten Troubles In Week Two

Oregon becomes the second team in the top 11 of the AP poll to take a loss, following Oklahoma's 17-10 defeat to Michigan. Of course, given No. 1 Ohio State's later game with No. 4 Texas, one more team from the top ten will taste defeat in Week 2. But Oregon seemed to have avoided trouble in Week 1 only to see their College Football Playoff aspirations take a Week 2 hit.

For that matter, Oklahoma State's upset is a shot in the arm for a Big 12 Conference that might have a little more ammunition for a second CFP bid for their league after an upset of a top Big Ten foe.