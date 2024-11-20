College Football HQ

Tre Harris injury update: Ole Miss WR's status revealed by Lane Kiffin

Where things stand as Ole Miss hopes to get star wide receiver Tre Harris back on the field looking forward to the final two games of the season and beyond.

Lane Kiffin has hinted that Ole Miss could get wide receiver Tre Harris back on the field right away.
After sitting out more than a month, Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris appears set to make his return to the field for the final two games of the regular season and beyond, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said.

“Tre’s been great,” Kiffin said on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

“Been awesome having him back out there. To be fully loaded, whole team and offense has been great. Great feeling to have that back. The nation’s toughest receiver in the country. So, it’s been great to have him back out there.”

Despite his absence, Harris still leads the SEC in total receiving production, and his return should bode extremely well for a Rebels offense that ranks 2nd nationally in passing production and 5th in FBS in scoring output with over 41 points per game.

Harris has 987 yards and 6 touchdowns this season and should easily be poised to surpass the 1,000 -yard receiving mark when he does return.

The receiver ranked No. 1 nationally at his position in total production at the time of his injury and he is still No. 5 in the country even after his absence.

Ole Miss was idle last weekend after its signature 28-10 victory against Georgia and emerged as the No. 9 team in the College Football Playoff rankings entering Week 13.

This weekend finds the Rebels on the road against Florida hoping to improve to 9-2 overall and 5-2 in SEC play and take another important step towards playoff contention as Selection Sunday draws near.

“I think we are getting stronger,” Kiffin said. “Looking like he’s ready to go ... Really excited to get the best receiver in the country back.”

