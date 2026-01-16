Name, image, and likeness has created a marketplace for all players in college football. This has changed the dynamic of yearly competition for all programs. Primarily, the biggest schools in the biggest conferences have the funding to poach players at the game’s most important position. Quarterbacks looking to make their NFL case are flocking to power conference schools where they can compete for national championships.

As we’ve seen with both Dante Moore and Trinidad Chambliss, these College Football Playoff games can pay off in big ways for a player’s professional viability. With automatic bids around the corner for the major conferences, every college quarterback with NFL dreams should be looking for NIL deals at top schools. Here’s how these two specific examples are changing college recruiting.

Trinidad Chambliss

Chambliss will make more money in college as a 6th year senior than as a 3rd or 4th round draft pick. That is a major driver of his decision, but he could also use more development at the college level. At the moment, he only has 15 division one starts. After the NCAA denied his waiver for an extra year, the Chambliss camp has made an appeal.

Currently, we don’t know where Chambliss will play in 2026. However, there is a rumored path still available for his return to Ole Miss. If the NCAA denies Chambliss’ appeal, his camp will likely look to legal action. This would involve courts in the state of Mississippi. It should be duly noted that Ole Miss football is a state institution, and Chambliss’ return to school is in the state’s best interest.

There is a state incentive to build the best possible football program. It attracts money to their schools, and it correlates with enrollment growth. We recently saw the Governor of Louisiana oversee the hiring of Lane Kiffin. This underlines how lucrative the game of college recruiting has become.

Dante Moore

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) calls a play on the line of scrimmage against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Moore’s decision is more impactful to the football side of sports than the business side. With Dylan Raiola’s commitment to Oregon, the Ducks will have a highly touted player at backup quarterback. Nebraska’s old starter is prioritizing a chance to play for Dan Lanning in the future over immediate snaps.

Highly talented college players will seek the best possible development. They are now afforded this ability with the money they can make in college. Seeking the best development means seeking the best programs. Top high school prospects can sit on the bench and wait for an opportunity while collecting checks.

Top Division II prospects like Chambliss will immediately gain starting opportunities in Division I. The domino effect is that all programs will constantly need to recruit the position. Success from your quarterback means you’ll lose him. Whether it be to the NFL or to a larger program, there is incentive to keep moving. College football recruiters must adjust.