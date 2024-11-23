Tre Harris update: Ole Miss WR injury 'looked pretty bad,' Lane Kiffin says
Ole Miss football star Tre Harris appeared to aggravate the groin injury that kept him out of action for the last few weeks again and will not return to Saturday’s game against Florida.
Harris was seen wearing street clothes on the Ole Miss sideline after returning from the locker room, where his latest injury was assessed by trainers.
“I don’t know any more than you do,” Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin told ESPN’s Molly McGrath at halftime.
“It looked pretty bad. We’ve got to have other guys make plays, and we’ve been doing that for four games without him.”
Harris was on the receiving end of a big hit in the second quarter of Saturday’s game and required some attention as he laid on the field following the collision.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart was in the area where Harris was being attended to and put his hands on both sides of his helmet in apparent distress while observing the situation.
Harris was able to get up following the incident and limped to the Rebels’ locker room in the company of a team trainer and received further medical evaluation.
Immediately following the injury, Harris clutched the right side of the area around where his hip and groin meet, the same location of the injury he suffered during the loss against LSU on Oct. 12.
McGrath reported that Ole Miss trainers heavily wrapped the area and speculated that the player had re-aggravated the injury.
Harris has been an integral piece of the Ole Miss offense this season, leading the team and the SEC in production despite missing more than a month of action.
Prior to his departure on Saturday, Harris caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Dart that tied the game, 7-7, in the second quarter.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams