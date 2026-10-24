Two College Football Powerhouses That Could Make a QB Change Midgame in Week 8

Texas and Indiana enter Week 8 with their starting quarterbacks under heavier scrutiny than at any point this season, and a shaky first half from Arch Manning or Josh Hoover could force a change before the final whistle.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel opened Saturday’s College GameDay by calling Manning and Texas “the biggest story in sports today,” adding that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian “has started to prepare” to replace the junior if he struggles against Ole Miss.

Arch Manning’s leash against Ole Miss

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Manning has completed 106 of 166 passes for 1,295 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, but late mistakes have defined Texas’ two-game skid. His fourth-quarter interception set up Oklahoma’s game-winning field goal. A week later, he was sacked five times and lost a fumble at the Texas 48-yard line with 1:48 left in a 27-24 loss to Florida.

Thamel reported Monday that Texas would give redshirt freshman KJ Lacey Jr. more first-team practice reps, calling it “a signal that Texas could replace Manning if he continues to struggle.” He followed up Saturday with how that played out in practice.

“Arch Manning took significantly fewer reps with Texas’ first-team offense this week than he usually does,” Thamel said. “Let’s be clear, Steve Sarkisian does not want to replace Arch Manning as Texas’ starter, but he has started to prepare to do that if Arch Manning struggles.”

Sarkisian answered “Everything means everything” when asked after the Florida game whether his evaluation included benching Manning. On Monday, he added a public challenge.

“He’s our starter,” Sarkisian said. “But I need to see a better version of Arch Manning, like I need to see a better version of a lot of guys on our offensive football team.”

Lacey, a former four-star prospect, has thrown nine passes in his Texas career, and that inexperience is the strongest argument for sticking with the former five-star recruit. But No. 19 Texas (4-2, 1-2 SEC) still has road trips to Missouri, LSU and Texas A&M ahead, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit already said the Longhorns are out of “wiggle room.”

Sarkisian has made this move before, pulling Quinn Ewers for Manning in the first half against Georgia in 2024. No. 7 Ole Miss visits Austin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Why would Indiana pull Josh Hoover?

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Hoover hasn’t thrown an interception all season, with 18 touchdowns on 108 of 169 passing for 1,660 yards. He also sits atop our Big Ten quarterback rankings entering Week 8.

His accuracy has slipped against better defenses, though. The TCU transfer completed 12 of 22 passes at Nebraska and 20 of 40 against Ohio State. He also landed on his right elbow on a second-half scramble against the Buckeyes, missed one play and winced after throws for the rest of the afternoon.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti addressed the misses directly Monday. “It’s just an accuracy issue,” Cignetti said. “You know, there have been a couple other overthrows in games.”

Hoover wasn’t on this week’s Big Ten availability report and said “I’m feeling good” after the loss. Thamel described his condition differently Saturday.

“Josh Hoover is banged up,” Thamel said. “He took that trip to the injury tent against Ohio State. I have been told that seventh-year senior Grant Wilson is ready to go if he can’t get through the game today.”

Cignetti said in August that Wilson “definitely has the edge for the No. 2,” and Wilson made 14 starts at Old Dominion before transferring to Indiana. Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill also ran the BYU defense that beat Hoover’s TCU team 44-13 last season, when Hoover went 10 of 23 for 183 yards with two interceptions and four sacks.

Indiana’s bar for benching a healthy Hoover sits higher than Texas’ bar for Manning. But an aggravated elbow would force the decision regardless of how he plays. Indiana visits Michigan at noon ET.

The growing list of benched quarterbacks

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Michigan made its own switch last week when coach Kyle Whittingham benched Bryce Underwood at halftime against Penn State after a 5-of-11, two-interception half. True freshman Tommy Carr led a 21-18 win and is set to make his first start against Indiana.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel pulled freshman Faizon Brandon for George MacIntyre in the second quarter of a 24-14 win over Auburn.

Injuries have forced other changes. Ohio State is planning to play without Julian Sayin through the postseason after he hurt his throwing arm against Indiana.