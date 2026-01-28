Two first-year college football coaches named best set up for playoff run

Every offseason brings a fresh wave of optimism as programs introduce new leadership. The modern era of the sport demands immediate results, erasing the grace periods once afforded to incoming staff. Fans no longer wait three or four years for a rebuild; they look at the expanded postseason bracket and wonder if their team can crash the party immediately.

During a recent mailbag episode of Josh Pate's College Football Show, the host addressed this specific curiosity. A viewer asked to identify which rookie shot-callers are best equipped to make a deep postseason push in year one.

The conversation naturally drifted toward the biggest names in the sport, but the host quickly pivoted away from the most obvious answer in the SEC to focus on two specific hires that might be flying under the national radar.

He specifically excluded the new leader in Baton Rouge, noting that Lane Kiffin is already an established entity in the sport. Instead, the analysis centered on two other programs looking to reclaim their status as national powers. These specific situations offer unique advantages regarding roster construction and cultural fit that could accelerate the timeline for contention faster than the general public expects.

Josh Pate identifies two coaches ready to deliver in debut seasons

The discussion began with a strong endorsement for Auburn's Alex Golesh. While he may not yet have the universal name recognition of his peers, the host said he is "disproportionately high on him" compared to the broader market.

The confidence stems from Golesh's relentless approach and its alignment with the program's identity. Pate noted that while many people claim they will not be outworked, "When Alex Golesh says it, it will be true."

Beyond the intangible cultural match, which Pate described as a "puzzle piece fit," there are practical reasons for optimism on the Plains.

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh joins the SEC powerhouse after compiling a 9-3 record in 2025 at South Florida. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The transition is aided significantly by the arrival of quarterback Byrum Brown from USF. Having a signal-caller who already understands the offensive system eliminates the typical learning curve associated with a regime change.

The focus then shifted north to Happy Valley, where Matt Campbell takes over at Penn State. The host criticized the university's lengthy hiring timeline, suggesting they "wasted 50-some odd days" before landing the candidate who should have been their primary target all along.

Despite the delay, the result places a proven winner in charge of a roster that did not completely collapse before his arrival.

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell spent the last 10 years at Iowa State, finishing with a 72-55 record, highlighted by an 11-3 run in 2024. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Campbell's transition is smoothed by the influx of former Iowa State talent, including quarterback Rocco Becht, who CFB HQ ranks as an honorable mention in our best college football quarterbacks of 2026. This familiarity prevents a total system shock for the locker room. Pate argued that there is not "a night and day total difference and culture shock" between the previous staff and the new leadership.

With dozens of players already versed in Campbell's expectations, the Nittany Lions have nearly 30 voices in the locker room reinforcing the new message. If these two coaches found themselves in the playoff picture, Pate admitted he would not be surprised.

