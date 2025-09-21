College Football HQ

UCF throws shade at Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson after UNC's blowout loss

UCF did not mind having a bit of fun at the expense of Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson after North Carolina's blowout loss.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Things did not go as planned for North Carolina against UCF, and the Knights were not afraid to have some fun at the expense of Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

During the college football offseason, Belichick and Hudson shared several viral moments, including a photo of the legendary coach balancing his girlfriend on his feet.

Hudson labeled the pose "Billates," which somehow has yet to take off as a phrase.

UCF took advantage of the team's 34-9 victory against North Carolina. The Knights' official account on X reenacted the photo with Knightro doing the same pose, except the mascot was holding a "W" instead of Hudson.

UCF head coach Scott Frost gets the last laugh against one of his former NFL coaches as the Knights head into Big 12 conference play.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson attended North Carolina's blowout loss vs. UCF

Hudson was in attendance in Orlando to witness North Carolina's blowout loss to UCF. Belichick's girlfriend was spotted on the field talking to the North Carolina coach during pregame warmups.

Hudson was later seen greeting Belichick in the Bounce House tunnel after the team's loss. To Hudson' credit, Belichick's girlfriend has attended every North Carolina game despite the team's struggles.

Bill Belichick is still searching for his first win vs. a Power 4 conference opponent as North Carolina head coach

North Carolina dropped to 2-2 to start the season, with the team's lone wins against Charlotte and Richmond. Belichick is still searching for his first win against a Power 4 opponent as Tar Heels head coach.

UNC sustained two blowout losses in its matchups against Big 12 opponents TCU and UCF. Things do not get any easier for North Carolina as the Tar Heels take on a Clemson team eager to snap a two-game losing streak.

UCF feels disrespected after being called Central Florida, says Scott Frost

One of the funny storylines going into the ACC-Big 12 clash was Belichick initially referring to UCF as "Central." Without mentioning Belichick by name, Frost admitted the team feels a bit disrespected and also added the low preseason expectations to the list of slights.

"A little disrespected," Frost told reporters on Saturday after UCF's win over North Carolina. "We're not Central Florida, we're UCF."

