No. 1 transfer portal QB predicted to have 'options' on transfer portal destination

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens on Friday for all college football players looking to compete at new programs in the 2026 season. The portal will stay open for a total of two weeks.

Thousands of college football players have already decided to transfer to another school in the weeks following the conclusion of the 2025 regular season. Some of the higher-profile portal entries will include at least seven different quarterbacks leaving Power Four schools for new destinations.

The quarterback to announce his departure from a Power School at the conclusion of the 2025 regular season was Sam Leavitt. He will have two seasons of eligibility at his third school.

While some of the quarterbacks entering the transfer portal have well-known destinations linked to their names, Leavitt's future school could be one of several. Miami, Indiana, and Oregon are among the Power Four programs linked to Leavitt since he entered the portal.

The Athletic released projections of the landing spots for transfer portal quarterbacks ahead of the portal's opening. Leavitt is expected to have "options," per The Athletic's report.

Leavitt began his college football journey with Mel Tucker at Michigan State in 2023. He appeared in a maximum of four games needed to keep a redshirt, passing for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tucker was fired with cause midseason, and Leavitt transferred to Arizona State the following offseason.

Michigan State's Sam Leavitt runs for a first down against Nebraska during the fourth quarter | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Sun Devils started Leavitt in all 14 games of their 2024 season. He passed for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushed for 443 yards and five touchdowns. Leavitt guided Arizona State to a 12-2 record, Big 12 Championship victory and a College Football Playoff appearance, the latter two being program firsts.

Leavitt received honors for his 2024 accomplishments. The Big 12 named Leavitt its Offensive Freshman of the Year and to the All-Big 12 Second Team in 2024.

Injury prevented Leavitt from playing the entirety of the 2025 season for Arizona State. He played in seven games, throwing for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions and running for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) and offensive lineman Leif Fautanu (79) and quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrate | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Leavitt's decision to transfer means he will not play in Arizona State's bowl game. The Sun Devils (8-4, 6-3) will face Duke (8-5, 6-2) in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Wednesday (2 p.m. EST, CBS).