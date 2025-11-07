College Football HQ

Ultimate viewers guide to college football Week 11: What to watch, when, and where

Joe Cox

A top ten showdown for Bear Bachmeier and BYU headlines the Week 11 viewing experience.
A top ten showdown for Bear Bachmeier and BYU headlines the Week 11 viewing experience. / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
In this story:

As week 11 approaches, many college football viewers are scrambling. There's no way around the elephant in the room-- the continued issues between YouTube TV and Disney/ESPN have blocked many games for many viewers. But here's a rundown on the viewing options for Week 11, and where possible, we'll try to point out viable options for the ESPN/Disney-less folk out there.

Friday action

Friday actually offers a trio of interesting games. Northwestern at No. 19 USC is probably the headliner, and that is a 9 p.m. Eastern (all other times referenced will be Eastern) kickoff on FOX. Houston and UCF play at 8 p.m. on FS1 and Tulane and Memphis have an interesting AAC showdown on ESPN at 9 p.m.

Early Saturday action

The biggest game of the early slate is No. 7 BYU at No. 8 Texas Tech at noon on ABC. It's a top ten battle with massive CFP implications. But there are some other options. No. 5 Georgia gets pesky Mississippi State on ESPN and No. 2 Indiana goes to Penn State on FOX.

There's not a ton of between time slates options. No. 1 Ohio State faces Purdue at 1 p.m. on the Big Ten Network, while No. 6 Ole Miss hosts Citadel at 1 p.m. on SEC Network Plus. Neither game seems likely to provide much drama in the big picture.

Afternoon action

There's some big action in the mid-day run. The SEC slate includes No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 22 MIssouri at 3:30 on ABC. At the same time, No. 9 Oregon faces No. 20 Iowa on CBS.

There are a few interesting between slots games. No. 16 Vandy faces Auburn at 4 p.m. on SEC Network and No. 23 Washington travels to Wisconsin in the 4:30 slot on the Big Ten Network.

The late slate

The evening action is mostly ACC centric. No. 14 Virginia faces Wake Forest at 7 p.m. on ESPN. No. 16 Louisville takes on California at the same time on ESPN2. The big SEC late game is LSU traveling to No. 4 Alabama at 7:30 on ABC. No. 10 Notre Dame is a massive favorite over Navy at 7:30 on NBC/Peacock.

In terms of the latest games, Nebraska and UCLA battle on FOX at 9 p.m. Unfortunately, 7-1 San Diego State's battle with 6-3 Hawaii at 11 p.m. isn't slated to be televised.

The biggest game

That early matchup in the Big 12 is probably the game to watch. BYU is a solid underdog, but Tech has been dominant in virtually every game. It seems like a can't miss battle. For the ESPN/Disney-less, that Oregon/Iowa game could be fascinating. If Iowa can get the Ducks playing a grinder, then the Hawkeyes could pull a shocking upset.

Under-the-radar game

The Friday battle of Memphis and Tulane certainly has a stake in the battle for the AAC (and thus, the battle for a College Football Playoff spot). With a pair of teams with one league loss, nobody wants a likely disqualifying second defeat.

Silverfield
Ryan Silverfield and Jon Sumrall will battle on Friday in an AAC game. Both could end up in the SEC in 2026 as head coaches. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

feed

Published
Joe Cox
JOE COX

Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.

Home/News