Ultimate viewers guide to college football Week 11: What to watch, when, and where
As week 11 approaches, many college football viewers are scrambling. There's no way around the elephant in the room-- the continued issues between YouTube TV and Disney/ESPN have blocked many games for many viewers. But here's a rundown on the viewing options for Week 11, and where possible, we'll try to point out viable options for the ESPN/Disney-less folk out there.
Friday action
Friday actually offers a trio of interesting games. Northwestern at No. 19 USC is probably the headliner, and that is a 9 p.m. Eastern (all other times referenced will be Eastern) kickoff on FOX. Houston and UCF play at 8 p.m. on FS1 and Tulane and Memphis have an interesting AAC showdown on ESPN at 9 p.m.
Early Saturday action
The biggest game of the early slate is No. 7 BYU at No. 8 Texas Tech at noon on ABC. It's a top ten battle with massive CFP implications. But there are some other options. No. 5 Georgia gets pesky Mississippi State on ESPN and No. 2 Indiana goes to Penn State on FOX.
There's not a ton of between time slates options. No. 1 Ohio State faces Purdue at 1 p.m. on the Big Ten Network, while No. 6 Ole Miss hosts Citadel at 1 p.m. on SEC Network Plus. Neither game seems likely to provide much drama in the big picture.
Afternoon action
There's some big action in the mid-day run. The SEC slate includes No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 22 MIssouri at 3:30 on ABC. At the same time, No. 9 Oregon faces No. 20 Iowa on CBS.
There are a few interesting between slots games. No. 16 Vandy faces Auburn at 4 p.m. on SEC Network and No. 23 Washington travels to Wisconsin in the 4:30 slot on the Big Ten Network.
The late slate
The evening action is mostly ACC centric. No. 14 Virginia faces Wake Forest at 7 p.m. on ESPN. No. 16 Louisville takes on California at the same time on ESPN2. The big SEC late game is LSU traveling to No. 4 Alabama at 7:30 on ABC. No. 10 Notre Dame is a massive favorite over Navy at 7:30 on NBC/Peacock.
In terms of the latest games, Nebraska and UCLA battle on FOX at 9 p.m. Unfortunately, 7-1 San Diego State's battle with 6-3 Hawaii at 11 p.m. isn't slated to be televised.
The biggest game
That early matchup in the Big 12 is probably the game to watch. BYU is a solid underdog, but Tech has been dominant in virtually every game. It seems like a can't miss battle. For the ESPN/Disney-less, that Oregon/Iowa game could be fascinating. If Iowa can get the Ducks playing a grinder, then the Hawkeyes could pull a shocking upset.
Under-the-radar game
The Friday battle of Memphis and Tulane certainly has a stake in the battle for the AAC (and thus, the battle for a College Football Playoff spot). With a pair of teams with one league loss, nobody wants a likely disqualifying second defeat.