Predicting landing spots for the Top 5 college football transfers (Dec. 17)

The College Football Playoff hasn't quite started, but the transfer portal is heating up. The last week has seen some intriguing QB prospects make the portal dive. Here's a rundown of the top five portal prospects (from On3.com's rankings) and a quick thought on potential destinations for each.

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State QB

Leavitt remains On3's top-ranked player in the portal. In 2024, he helped Arizona State reach the College Football Playoff by passing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushing for 443 yards and five more scores. His 2025 season was cut short by an injury in October, but in the portion of the year he could play, Leavitt passed for 1,628 yards and 10 scores in just seven games.

A week ago, we mentioned Indiana and LSU as possible destinations for Leavitt. Recent reports have confirmed both of those possibilities, with Oregon and Miami also mentioned. Of the four, it's LSU that seems to have the dance card that's filling up the quickest, with Trinidad Chambliss a potential nab for Lane Kiffin. Indiana and Oregon might now be the two most logical picks.

Dylan Raiola, Nebraska QB

Raiola was a five-star recruit for Matt Rhule, but after two up-and-down seasons, is looking to move on. He has passed for 4,819 yards and 31 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. Raiola showed improvement in 2025, throwing for 18 scores and six picks, but his season was shut down early due to injury.

Raiola has been tied to Louisville early in the process, as the Cardinals look to replace Miller Moss. Miami is another school frequently mentioned in conjunction with Raiola, as the Hurricanes look to replace Carson Beck, likely with a portal addition.

Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati QB

Sorsby headed to Cincinnati from Indiana, leaving that program just before IU's fortunes jumped. He has played well at Cincinnati, throwing for over 5,600 yards in the past two seasons with 45 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Sorsby also rushed for over 1,000 yards and 18 scores over the past two seasons.

Early talk has linked Sorsby extensively with Texas Tech. No announcement has been made, but early indications are that he's the likely successor to Behren Morton, and it'll be a surprise if he ends up elsewhere.

DJ Lagway, Florida QB

A talented Florida passer, Lagway struggled with consistency in two up-and-down seasons as a Gator, ending up with over 4,100 yards and 28 touchdowns to 23 interceptions. His arm strength was legendary, but he often stacked bad decisions into some awful performances.

Lagway has been connected to Baylor early. His father played for the school, and it's near his hometown. Another possibility is Clemson, where Lagway was recruited extensively and the Tigers could use a replacement for Cade Klubnik.

Drew Mestemaker, North Texas QB

Mestemaker exploded from out of nowhere. From being a high school backup to walking on at North Texas to becoming QB1 in 2025, he has always suprised. The redshirt freshman passed for 4,129 yards and 31 touchdowns this season.

Mestemaker might well follow his North Texas coach, Eric Morris, to Oklahoma State. A longer-shot possibility might be Tennessee, where Joey Aguilar will have to be replaced.