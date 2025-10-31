SI

How the ESPN-YouTube TV Dispute Affects NFL, College Football Fans

With a big sports weekend ahead, here's how the ESPN-YouTube TV dispute will affect college football and NFL fans.

Tim Capurso

A disagreement between ESPN and YouTube TV will result in some viewers missing out on a big sports weekend.
With a big sports weekend ahead, YouTube TV subscribers can no longer view Disney-owned channels, including ABC and ESPN, as a result of a breakdown in contracts talks between Google and Disney.

What happened to ABC, ESPN on YouTube TV?

After months of tense negotiations between the two sides over a new streaming contract, Disney and Google failed to agree to terms before an Oct. 30 deadline, resulting in YouTube TV viewers losing access to Disney-owned channels such as ABC and ESPN.

A week before the deadline, Disney had warned that YouTube TV subscribers could lose access to ESPN and ABC if an agreement was not reached before Oct. 30. Disney had been running public messages to YouTube TV subscribers alerting them of this possibility.

In a statement released mere hours before the 11:59 p.m. ET deadline on Thursday, YouTube argued that Disney's threat of a blackout was a "negotiating tactic."

"Last week Disney used the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers," YouTube said in the statement. "They’re now following through on that threat, suspending their content on YouTube TV. This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo."

In the usual pointing of fingers, ESPN countered by saying that Google was "refusing to pay fair rates."

YouTube TV has said it will offer its subscribers a credit should the ESPN-ABC blackout continue.

"We know this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers and we continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV. If their content remains off YouTube TV for an extended period of time, we’ll offer subscribers a $20 credit."

How will the ESPN-ABC YouTube TV blackout affect college football, NFL fans?

Sports fans who are also subscribers to YouTube TV won't be able to access Saturday college football games that would normally air on ESPN and ABC, as well as Monday Night Football on ESPN/ABC. Here are the games that will be affected by the ESPN/ABC-YouTube TV blackout if a resolution isn’t reached.

Game

Date/Time

Network

No. 25 Memphis at Rice

Oct. 31 @ 7 p.m. ET

ESPN2

North Carolina at Syracuse

Oct. 31 @ 7:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas

Nov. 1 @ 12 p.m. ET

ABC

No. 10 Miami at SMU

Nov. 1 @ 12 p.m. ET

ESPN

UCF at Baylor

Nov. 1 @ 12 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Navy at North Texas

Nov. 1 @ 12 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Duke at Clemson

Nov. 1 @ 12 p.m. ET

ACC Network

No. 5 Georgia at Florida

Nov. 1 @ 3:30 p.m. ET

ABC

No. 12 Notre Dame at Boston College

Nov. 1 @ 3:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Pitt at Stanford

Nov. 1 @ 3:30 p.m. ET

ACC Network

No. 15 Virginia at Cal

Nov. 1 @ 3:45 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Nov. 1 @ 4 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Central Michigan at Western Michigan

Nov. 1 @ 4 p.m. ET

ESPNU

South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss

Nov. 1 @ 7 p.m. ET

ESPN

No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State

Nov. 1 @ 7: 30 p.m. ET

ESPN2

No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 14 Tennessee

Nov. 1 @ 7:30 p.m. ET

ABC

Kentucky at Auburn

Nov. 1 @ 7:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Wake Forest at Florida State

Nov. 1 @ 7:30 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Arkansas State at Troy

Nov. 1 @ 8 p.m. ET

ESPNU

No. 17 Cincinnati at No. 24 Utah

Nov. 1 @ 10:15 p.m. ET

ESPN

Cardinals at Cowboys

Nov. 3 @ 8:15 p.m. ET

ABC/ESPN

Looking ahead to the NBA slate, YouTube TV subscribers will also miss out on Nov. 5 matchups between the Timberwolves and Knicks, as well as the Spurs and Lakers.

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

