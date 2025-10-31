How the ESPN-YouTube TV Dispute Affects NFL, College Football Fans
With a big sports weekend ahead, YouTube TV subscribers can no longer view Disney-owned channels, including ABC and ESPN, as a result of a breakdown in contracts talks between Google and Disney.
What happened to ABC, ESPN on YouTube TV?
After months of tense negotiations between the two sides over a new streaming contract, Disney and Google failed to agree to terms before an Oct. 30 deadline, resulting in YouTube TV viewers losing access to Disney-owned channels such as ABC and ESPN.
A week before the deadline, Disney had warned that YouTube TV subscribers could lose access to ESPN and ABC if an agreement was not reached before Oct. 30. Disney had been running public messages to YouTube TV subscribers alerting them of this possibility.
In a statement released mere hours before the 11:59 p.m. ET deadline on Thursday, YouTube argued that Disney's threat of a blackout was a "negotiating tactic."
"Last week Disney used the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers," YouTube said in the statement. "They’re now following through on that threat, suspending their content on YouTube TV. This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo."
In the usual pointing of fingers, ESPN countered by saying that Google was "refusing to pay fair rates."
YouTube TV has said it will offer its subscribers a credit should the ESPN-ABC blackout continue.
"We know this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers and we continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV. If their content remains off YouTube TV for an extended period of time, we’ll offer subscribers a $20 credit."
How will the ESPN-ABC YouTube TV blackout affect college football, NFL fans?
Sports fans who are also subscribers to YouTube TV won't be able to access Saturday college football games that would normally air on ESPN and ABC, as well as Monday Night Football on ESPN/ABC. Here are the games that will be affected by the ESPN/ABC-YouTube TV blackout if a resolution isn’t reached.
Game
Date/Time
Network
No. 25 Memphis at Rice
Oct. 31 @ 7 p.m. ET
ESPN2
North Carolina at Syracuse
Oct. 31 @ 7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas
Nov. 1 @ 12 p.m. ET
ABC
No. 10 Miami at SMU
Nov. 1 @ 12 p.m. ET
ESPN
UCF at Baylor
Nov. 1 @ 12 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Navy at North Texas
Nov. 1 @ 12 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Duke at Clemson
Nov. 1 @ 12 p.m. ET
ACC Network
No. 5 Georgia at Florida
Nov. 1 @ 3:30 p.m. ET
ABC
No. 12 Notre Dame at Boston College
Nov. 1 @ 3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Pitt at Stanford
Nov. 1 @ 3:30 p.m. ET
ACC Network
No. 15 Virginia at Cal
Nov. 1 @ 3:45 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Mississippi State at Arkansas
Nov. 1 @ 4 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Central Michigan at Western Michigan
Nov. 1 @ 4 p.m. ET
ESPNU
South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss
Nov. 1 @ 7 p.m. ET
ESPN
No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State
Nov. 1 @ 7: 30 p.m. ET
ESPN2
No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 14 Tennessee
Nov. 1 @ 7:30 p.m. ET
ABC
Kentucky at Auburn
Nov. 1 @ 7:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Wake Forest at Florida State
Nov. 1 @ 7:30 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Arkansas State at Troy
Nov. 1 @ 8 p.m. ET
ESPNU
No. 17 Cincinnati at No. 24 Utah
Nov. 1 @ 10:15 p.m. ET
ESPN
Cardinals at Cowboys
Nov. 3 @ 8:15 p.m. ET
ABC/ESPN
Looking ahead to the NBA slate, YouTube TV subscribers will also miss out on Nov. 5 matchups between the Timberwolves and Knicks, as well as the Spurs and Lakers.