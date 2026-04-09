Uncertainty Is Defining College Football’s Current Era

The new age of college football is here, and programs that fail to adapt risk falling behind faster than ever before.

The transfer portal and NIL are here to stay, and they’ve added a new layer of responsibility that goes far beyond traditional coaching. That’s why several programs across the country are expanding support staffs and even adopting an NFL-style model by hiring general managers to oversee roster management.

The goal is simple: allow coaches to focus on coaching while others handle the chaos.

But with that evolution comes something the sport has struggled to manage, a growing and constant sense of uncertainty. That uncertainty is starting to define modern college football. There are ongoing questions about player eligibility, with some athletes now reaching six or even seven years due to varying circumstances.

At the same time, there is no clear long-term structure for how the sport will operate moving forward.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti and Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal shake hands. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will the NCAA eventually classify players as employees, requiring contracts and buyouts? Or will the current system remain in place, where players can transfer freely with minimal restriction?

That lack of clarity has become one of the sport’s biggest challenges. Ari Wasserman of On3 discussed this uncertainty during an appearance on "The Paul Finebaum Show."

"I think that we have lost sight of the fact that we are in a highly evolutionary period right now," Wasserman said. "And I don't think that anybody really knows anything. I think that we are just trying to guess."

That quote captures the current reality perfectly: college football isn’t operating with a clear plan; it’s reacting in real time. At its core, what coaches and fans are looking for is structure. They want a governing system that provides consistency and accountability.

The NCAA is supposed to fill that role, but its inability to enforce lasting rules has only added to the instability. Time and time again, proposed regulations have been challenged and often overturned in court.

Despite these issues, this new era is not without its benefits. Players finally have the opportunity to be compensated for their name, image and likeness, a long-overdue change in a multibillion-dollar industry. The transfer portal has also accelerated roster building, allowing programs to rebuild or contend much faster than in previous eras. Still, the concerns cannot be ignored.

Without a clearer structure and enforceable rules, the current system risks becoming unsustainable. And if that happens, it won’t just impact coaches or administrators; it will impact the fans.

Because uncertainty doesn’t just create chaos behind the scenes, it slowly erodes trust in the product on the field.